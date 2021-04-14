La Colombe and Steeped Coffee Bring Signature Blends to Single-Serve Customers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steeped Coffee, a Certified B Corp, announced the addition of La Colombe Coffee Roasters to its lineup of top brands available in its revolutionary single-serve Steeped Brewing Method. La Colombe, a pioneer of third-wave and fourth-wave coffee, now offers its signature cafe blends in fully compostable Steeped Packs. The proprietary brewing method is changing the way people view single-serve coffee, delivering all of the benefits with none of the barriers. The partnership brings quality touch-free coffee and a sought-after green business solution to hotels, offices, wholesale purchasers, and other consumers nationwide.

Steeped Coffee, the new standard in single-serve, is the only fully compostable brewing method that doesn’t require a machine or specialty equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped delivers a simple cup of barista-approved coffee in minutes. Each pack contains craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed to guarantee the perfect cup every time.

“La Colombe is proud to partner with Steeped Coffee, an innovative company leading the industry in offering guilt-free packaging for single-serve consumers,” said Nico O’Connell, Vice President Sales and Wholesale, La Colombe. “I remember my first cup of Steeped Coffee that I brought with me on a business trip. In comparison to in-room coffee, my Steeped experience was a game-changer — smooth and perfectly well-balanced. The possibilities are endless.”

The La Colombe partnership is a notable addition to Steeped’s line of premium coffee brands. La Colombe’s Steeped Packs debut with Monaco Medium Roast, Corsica Dark Roast, and Monte Carlo Decaffeinated coffees. Steeped Coffee has established over 200 licensed partnerships with specialty coffee roasters across the country, bringing the award-winning Steeped Brewing Method to coffee lovers nationwide. Steeped Packs are available for purchase online, at premium grocery stores, or through hospitality, office, and other wholesale providers.

“Steeped doesn’t take its barista-approved standards lightly and we’ve worked closely with La Colombe to validate everything from freshness, quality, extraction, shelf life, and most importantly, consistent taste to bring the most authentic La Colombe experience directly to single-serve consumers,” said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee.

DOWNLOAD IMAGES: Hospitality | Office_Coffee | Home | Product_A | Product_B