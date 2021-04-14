Microsoft Azure Customers Now Able to Acquire beqom with Existing Azure Credit

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beqom, provider of cloud-based compensation management software, announced that Microsoft has designated beqom as an eligible “Microsoft Transact” application for customers of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This means that Azure customers can use their existing Azure budget commitment to fund the purchase of the beqom compensation management solution.

“This presents a huge opportunity for Azure customers,” says Francois D’Haegeleer, beqom Head of Business Development. “As an eligible application, if you purchase beqom directly through the Azure Marketplace, Microsoft will contribute 100% of qualifying offer purchases towards your organization’s Azure consumption commitment at each invoice period, including software/IP costs. So you can get beqom’s world-class compensation management platform, used by Global 2000 companies around the world, for no additional budget outlay.”

“Our enterprise customers want to streamline their software procurement process,” says Andrew Reid, Microsoft Partner Development Lead Switzerland. “Through our commercial marketplace, we enable customers to take advantage of their existing Azure contract and Microsoft relationship when purchasing 3rd party Azure-based solutions. This also applies to SaaS solutions, which run on the Azure contract of our partners. Customers benefit from consolidated billing and leveraging their existing Azure commitments.”

“We have long been impressed with the beqom Total Compensation solution,” says Reid, “which runs exclusively on the Azure cloud platform. Now we are excited to have beqom as a transactable offering in our Commercial Marketplace. Along with providing top-tier compensation management capabilities, it increases the value of Azure to our customers, providing them with a secure, compliant, and efficient way to manage their mission critical compensation processes.”

beqom focuses exclusively on managing compensation for enterprises who demand the most from their compensation strategy. Since 2009, beqom has been helping the world’s top companies streamline compensation processes, cut costs, ensure compliance, reduce errors, and provide operational and strategic agility.

Microsoft Azure has data centers in more global regions and the largest compliance portfolio of any cloud provider. More than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies trust Azure with their business.

For details on the program and how to determine if it applies to your company, see the Microsoft Azure documentation on “Azure consumption commitment benefit”. If you think you might be eligible, contact beqom to confirm and get your private pricing plan.

For more information, contact beqom at info@beqom.com or www.beqom.com/contact-us.