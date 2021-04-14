Flowsana Joins Asana Partners

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowsana today announced it’s joined the newly launched Asana Partners as a Technology Partner, helping to build connected workflows that distributed teams use every day. With over 200 Technology Partners, including Flowsana, and an extensive global channel partner ecosystem, Asana Partners enables organizations to move faster and coordinate work effortlessly, no matter where their employees are located.

Featuring deep integrations with today’s essential workplace apps, Asana offers a single platform for distributed work which eliminates information silos and streamlines work, ensuring remote teams spend less time coordinating and more time creating. Powered by Asana’s Work Graph data model, teams can collaborate and manage workflows without manually creating action items and toggling between tools.

“It’s been a great experience building an application that works within the Asana platform,” said Phil Seeman, CEO of Flowsana. “Companies like Uber, Yamaha, and Sentara Healthcare use Flowsana to enhance their Asana workflows, and we could not have been successful without the first-rate support that Asana has provided us from day one.”

Flowsana provides a number of automation capabilities for Asana projects, delivering a big leap forward in control and performance. The automation features of Flowsana help companies produce better outcomes more efficiently – freeing them to focus on the important things that drive results. Flowsana automates the complexity of setting and resetting deadlines, process steps and dependencies for any project or workstream. It’s a powerful aid in reducing the effort – and errors – that can occur when manually making changes that filter down through complex and interdependent steps.

“With the launch of Asana Partners, we’re excited to be expanding our global network of technology partners, helping create integrated workflows that allow our customers to achieve success, whether they’re collaborating in-person or remotely,” said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. “Together, we’re connecting the enterprise’s most essential integrations, like Flowsana, to create the platform for distributed teams, helping organizations around the world advance their digital transformation efforts and work together more seamlessly than ever before.”

Asana helps more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries, orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Leading companies rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

Joining Asana Partners gives you the opportunity to create more value for your customers by building apps on Asana’s platform. For more information about Asana Partners, visit: asana.com/partners

About Flowsana:

Flowsana, a division of More Productive Now LLC, provides solutions to supercharge the ease, speed and reliability of your Asana work management. Based in South Burlington, VT, Flowsana helps hundreds of organizations get the most out of their Asana experience. For more information, visit www.flowsana.net.