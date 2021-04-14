Abre.io Selected as Strategic Partner in Ohio

CINCINNATI & OXFORD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abre.io and Miami University’s Center for School-Based Mental Health Programs announced a partnership today on two pilot initiatives supported by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) to address the growing student and staff mental wellness crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. When launched this summer, both initiatives will reach nearly 100 schools and provide access to much needed mental wellness resources for over 40,000 students, young adults, and their families in Ohio.

Abre.io is K-12’s #1 administration platform to support the whole child. The platform helps increase student outcomes and operational efficiency in the learning community by connecting all stakeholders, including students, families, staff, and community partners around what matters most to drive student success.

Miami University’s Center for School-Based Mental Health Programs (CSBMHP) was recently selected to develop scalable strategies for both the Ohio School Wellness Initiative. The effort is paid for by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund and sponsored through the ODE, and the Youth & Young Adult Early Intervention Initiative, funded and sponsored by OhioMHAS. In partnership with Abre.io, Miami University will help the state implement first-of-their-kind proactive frameworks to provide easy access to critical resources needed by everyone in the learning community. This partnership aims to ensure interventions are not just timely, but also that future issues can potentially be prevented altogether.

Each pilot will leverage Abre.io’s Community Engagement and Professional Learning solutions to connect all stakeholders in schools with community partners and provide new social and emotional learning training to better support students. Real-time access to mental health services for students and staff, proactive and consistent wellbeing training for all adults, and a catalog of community programs to help augment academic and non-academic interventions are examples of how Abre.io will help the learning community better serve students in and, equally importantly, out of the classroom.

“We are very excited to have Abre.io join us in this work. An important reason why we selected Abre.io was how nimble and solution-focused the team is, along with clearly sharing our vision and mission to make a positive difference in Ohio,” said Dr. Cricket Meehan, director of Miami’s CSBMHP. “We hope our partnership will be an important strategy to bring much-needed mental health and wellbeing resources and support to Ohio’s students, families, school personnel, and community partners.”

James Stoffer, CEO of Abre.io, said, “Abre is Spanish for ‘open’ and our mission is to open learning communities by connecting what matters. I can’t think of a more important endeavor to embark on than partnering with passionate and dedicated organizations throughout Ohio focused on helping students and young adults be better positioned for their future.”

“The definition of school has changed and we’re here to help all stakeholders move beyond education success being determined by just state test scores or grades in core subject areas. Students need to exit K-12 mentally healthier and more confident than they are today knowing they’re set up for success (whatever their take on success looks like) later in life” Stoffer said.

About Abre.io: Abre.io is K-12’s #1 administration platform to support the whole child. Developed by two educators tired of not providing their stakeholders the optimal technology experience, Abre.io is a true education platform that connects what matters most to students, families, staff, and community partners. Abre.io helps schools increase student success all while saving money and providing a better connected experience through tailored communications, integrated data, and full interoperability. https://abre.io/ Follow Abre on Twitter @abreplatform.

About Miami University: Established in 1809, Miami University is consistently ranked among the top 50 national public universities by U.S. News & World Report for providing students with an Ivy League-quality education at a public school price. Located in quintessential college town Oxford, Ohio—with regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, a learning center in West Chester, and a European study center in Luxembourg—Miami serves more than 21,600 undergraduates across 120 areas of study, and more than 2,500 graduate students through 70 master’s and doctoral degree programs. For more information, visit MiamiOH.edu.