The U.S. Army Extends Everbridge Software Solutions to Power JARVISS, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) Enterprise System for Threat Visibility

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the U.S. Army signed a new three-year contract for its software solutions to power JARVISS, the U.S. DoD’s enterprise system for threat visibility. The new contract also includes two U.S. Air Force (USAF) major and subordinate commands – Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force North (AFNORTH), which committed to adopting JARVISS to advance their respective threat information sharing and analytics capabilities.

The Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System (JARVISS) primarily focuses on antiterrorism and other security threats such as active shooters and natural disasters that might affect DoD operations. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, JARVISS also provides support for ongoing threat analysis of the pandemic, giving Army commanders and other DoD users critical insight into the impact of COVID-19 to global operations across 400 military locations in 70 Countries.

The key to JARVISS’ success comes from a common operating framework – one unified platform where senior leaders, antiterrorism officers, law enforcement personnel, and emergency managers identify relevant risks and the assets that could be affected, and act to avoid or mitigate the impact of the threat on their people and facilities.

“The Everbridge team feels honored to power JARVISS and provide Army and other DoD users worldwide with threat intelligence and early warning data to protect our soldiers and their families across our nation and around the world,” said Mike Mostow, Everbridge’s Vice President of Federal. “At Everbridge, we share a deep sense of responsibility towards those who keep us safe.”

Everbridge was previously recognized with the DoD’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

JARVISS creates a premier global threat information sharing system that enables the Army to effectively identify and assess incidents and threats, in close proximity to military facilities, in near real-time. The platform accesses thousands of open source feeds across the globe – including social media, news reports, local municipality services, commercial business, and government sources – as well as data from Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center (RIMC).

The Army joins more than 70 Federal agencies supported by the Everbridge CEM platform including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the General Services Administration, the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Interior, Justice, and Health and Human Services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Cancer Institute, and the Peace Corps.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

