IDEMIA and INTERPOL Further Their Partnership to Supply Brand New Multi-Biometric System

COURBEVOIE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the renewal of an existing contract, IDEMIA will deliver INTERPOL’s new identification system that will usher in enhanced capabilities such as higher matching accuracy and more user-friendly interfaces. Designed and scaled so that police officers in member states can carry out an unlimited number of searches and analysis at will, MBIS, IDEMIA’s latest technological biometric solution, will allow up to one million forensic analysis searches per day. This includes fingerprints, palm prints and faces, making it the top performing automated biometric identification system on the market.

These capabilities pave the way for introducing the application of biometrics to other sectors. In addition to police investigations, INTERPOL plans to enable its members to query their database from border control stations.

This latest alliance further strengthens IDEMIA’s 20-year relationship with INTERPOL. Collaboration began in 2000 when IDEMIA delivered the first Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). AFIS was designed to make cooperation easier between police forces from INTERPOL’s 194 member states, by giving them access to a shared fingerprint database of suspects in criminal cases.

Building on fingerprint capability, in 2016 INTERPOL called on IDEMIA to make facial recognition available to its members. Thanks to both biometric systems, INTERPOL managed to match and identify over 300 suspects in 2019.

“In the same way that criminals use ever more innovative and sophisticated ways to avoid detection, law enforcement must also benefit from the latest advances in technology, especially in biometric security, to better combat all forms of transnational crime. INTERPOL’s enhanced partnership with IDEMIA will further help our member countries better protect their borders and their citizens,” said Cyril Gout, INTERPOL Director of Operational Support and Analysis.

Philippe Barreau, Executive Vice President for the Public Security & Identity Business Unit at IDEMIA said, ”I would like to warmly thank INTERPOL for placing their trust in our expertise. Innovation has underpinned our work for INTERPOL from the very outset. We worked closely together to capture the specific requirements of the INTERPOL teams so as to enhance our solutions in line with making us biometric security provider number one. We’re thrilled to cement our longstanding alliance with INTERPOL who share our purpose to make people’s lives safer around the world.”

