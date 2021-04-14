Inkscreen Partners with Vertosoft to Deliver Industry’s Most Secure Mobile Camera App to the U.S. Government

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inkscreen, experts in secure content capture for government and enterprise customers, announced today that the company has signed a strategic reseller agreement with Vertosoft, a leading supplier of innovative technologies and services to the United States government.

Under the agreement, Vertosoft will offer Inkscreen’s CAPTOR™ mobile camera app to federal, state and local government agencies to help their employees secure business photos and other work content captured on their personal devices. CAPTOR combines the functionality of a camera, document scanner, video recorder, audio recorder, QR Code reader, and annotator in a single app.

“Government employees are increasingly using their mobile device for both work and personal tasks, especially as many employees now work from home, and this creates a huge security risk,” said Jay Colavita, Founder and President of Vertosoft. “We’re pleased to work with Inkscreen to offer the industry’s leading mobile camera app to help keep our government’s data and images secure.”

As a strategic partner, Vertosoft provides streamlined access to direct and indirect contract vehicles at all government levels, including the GSA Schedule, Texas DIR, TIPS, Army CHESS and CMAS.

According to Josh Bohls, CEO of Inkscreen, “Vertosoft brings a unique understanding of the technological and budgetary challenges that government agencies face, as well as in depth experience with all phases of the government acquisition cycle. We’re thrilled to welcome Vertosoft as a channel partner and look forward to expanding our federal business together.”

About CAPTOR

Inkscreen first introduced CAPTOR™ in 2014 to enable the secure capture and management of sensitive, business-related content from employees’ mobile devices. The Company is committed to meeting the needs of Federal agency officials and government buyers and successfully completed the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT™) testing to ensure compatibility and compliance with the Revised 508 Standards for IT accessibility. CAPTOR has been recognized by some of the industry’s most prestigious award programs, including winner of the 2021 Inaugural CyberSecured Award for Best Enterprise Mobile Application and winner of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Awards for best Government Industry Solution and Best Mobile Application Security, as well as the Silver Award winner for Best Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) category.

Designed to be deployed and managed by an enterprise mobility management (EMM) platform, CAPTOR is available through Vertosoft and supports platforms such as MobileIron, VMware WorkSpace ONE (AirWatch), Microsoft InTune, and AppTec360.

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations. For more information about Vertosoft and Inkscreen visit https://www.vertosoft.com/inkscreen

About Inkscreen

Inkscreen was founded in 2012 to provide enterprise-ready mobile applications to manage and control sensitive content captured on mobile devices. Company founders have extensive backgrounds in enterprise mobility, Fortune 500 IT consulting, and ERP software. For more information, please visit: http://www.inkscreen.com/