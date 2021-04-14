Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 10-Unit Order from Titan Security Technologies

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received an order for eight ROSA units, and two AVA systems from recently signed dealer Titan Security Technologies.

“We have been having so much fun demonstrating and promoting the entire line of RAD solutions to our clients,” said Louis Siracusa Jr., President and C.E.O. of Titan Security Technologies and Phoenix Security Hawaii. “Clients of ours, ranging from HOA communities to high-end beach resorts are seeing what these solutions can do for them, and they want them now,” Siracusa concluded.

“Titan Security Technologies has been the embodiment of what an active RAD dealer looks like, and this impressive 10-unit order is proof that the channel is alive and well,” said Jordan Lippel, VP Security Solutions of RAD. “Once a RAD dealer tastes success, there’s really no limit to how far they can go. That’s because RAD has a solution that fits just about every type of commercial end-user.”

“We are so pleased with the progress and penetration of our friends at Titan Security Technologies,” said Steve Reinharz, President of RAD. “They have built their entire product offering around the RAD suite of solutions. It’s so great to see momentum pick up like this, and they’re just getting started.”

ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Its AI-driven security systems include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) is an ultra-compact, stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates, doors and other controlled entries.

Specifics of the purchase agreement were not disclosed, however Folmer stated that these 10 units will be deployed across several Titan end-users. Delivery and deployment is expected in early May.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.