Pure Biologics Selects Twist Bioscience to Expand Phage Display Technology Capabilities

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced a partnership with Pure Biologics to accelerate the discovery of immuno-oncology antibody-based drugs.

“Twist’s unique technological approaches and abilities allow for the rapid generation of diverse synthetic libraries with novel and recent data-based randomization schemes. Combined with our immuno-oncology pipeline and scientific background in the field of therapeutic bispecific antibodies and antibodies bearing protein fusions, we expect this partnership to accelerate our discovery pipeline and build a base for research expansion in the future,” said Filip Jelen, Ph.D., CEO of Pure Biologics SA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, will grant Pure Biologics’ access to select synthetic antibody phage display libraries derived only from sequences that exist in the human body and further optimized by leveraging state-of-the-art approaches, including artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Certain libraries among the portfolio are deliberately tailored to match chosen classes of biological targets as well as to enhance bispecific antibody forming capabilities. Together, the companies will work to discover, validate and optimize new antibody candidates against targets useful for immuno-oncology applications. Pure Biologics will pay Twist annual technology access fees in addition to future payments for preclinical, clinical and commercial achievement for any antibodies resulting from the collaboration.

“We look forward to augmenting Pure Biologics’ immuno-oncology pipeline with first-in-class bispecific antibodies identified and designed using our robust discovery and optimization engine,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Highly selective, potent bispecific antibodies that bind to multiple targets have the potential to change the way cancer is treated in the future.”

About Pure Biologics

Pure Biologics SA (WSE (PL): PUR) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on the biological drug and non-systemic therapies discovery and development. We operate in the areas of immuno-oncology and rare neurological diseases, conducting research for the selection and development of active molecules – antibodies and aptamers.

About Twist Biopharma

By leveraging our unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, we can construct proprietary antibody libraries precisely designed to match sequences that occur in the human body. This library of libraries gives our partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, the ability for the partnership to accelerate the discovery of immuno-oncology antibody-based drugs, to accelerate Pure Biologic’s discovery pipeline and build a base for research expansion, to validate and optimize new antibody candidates against targets useful for immuno-oncology applications and to augment Pure Biologic’s immuno-oncology pipeline, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.