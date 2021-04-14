euNetworks Deploys Lumenisity® Limited CoreSmart® Hollowcore Fibre Cable in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--euNetworks Fiber UK Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed their first ultra low latency CoreSmart® cable solution based on NANF® hollowcore fibres. Lumenisity® Limited (“Lumenisity”) supplied the CoreSmart® cable solution, with this new deployment now live between Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, and the London Stock Exchange. This is the first commercially available deployment of this technology in the world and is part of an agreement covering additional deployments over the coming years between trading venues and other locations.

Data travels 50% faster in hollowcore cable, reducing latency by 1/3, and providing a round trip saving of 3μs per km. These latency savings are very significant in financial trading applications. They can also be scaled to increase the separation of data centres by 50%, whilst maintaining the latency envelope, more than doubling the area of land in which these data centres can be located. With deployments in numerous private networks over the last three years, Lumenisity's CoreSmart® is the lowest loss, broadest bandwidth hollowcore cable available commercially.

euNetworks leads the market in delivering fibre-based ultra low latency services throughout Europe. Its euTrade solution is a dedicated network platform supporting the bandwidth needs of the financial services community. The company continues to optimise routes between all the key trading exchanges in Europe to ensure delivery of the shortest paths and lowest latencies available in the market.

“We’re very pleased to partner with euNetworks to enable them to provide the lowest latency performance to a major trading exchange using our CoreSmart® cable,” said Tony Pearson, Business Development Director at Lumenisity. “We are excited to be collaborating with such an established Carrier and to already have hollowcore deployed, carrying traffic as part of this development.”

“We continue to focus on delivering lowest latency services for our customers. We focus on identifying new and innovative technologies that can be deployed on our network to provide the best possible bandwidth solutions,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “We’re excited to be working with Lumenisity, helping to develop and deploy hollowcore fibre. We’re confident that with this technology we can achieve market leading fibre-based latencies much closer to radio frequency systems, without the constraints that are inherently present with those radio frequency solutions.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 51 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 440 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

About Lumenisity® Limited

Lumenisity® Limited was formed in early 2017 as a spin out from the University of Southampton to commercialise breakthroughs in the development of hollowcore optical fibre. The company has built a team of industry leaders and experts to realise their goal to be the world’s premier high-performance hollowcore fibre optic cable solutions provider offering their customers reliable, deployable, low latency and high bandwidth connections that unlock new capabilities in communication networks. Lumenisity®, NANF® and CoreSmart® are registered trademarks of Lumenisity Limited.

Visit their website at: www.lumenisity.com