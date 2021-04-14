SightCall Partners with Hako Machines, Reinforces Diagnostics, Maintenance with Cutting-Edge Remote Assistance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SightCall, an augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance platform, today announced it has partnered with Hako Machines Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of premium cleaning machinery and service solutions. This collaboration will provide remote technical support using AR technology to Hako maintenance and repair engineers in the field, as well as to on-site customers using Hako machinery.

“We’re excited to partner with Hako Machines to advance its digital transformation and enable quick, efficient and accurate issue resolution,” said Richard Forsyth, UK Sales Director at SightCall. “Hako’s mission is to offer products that make cleaning as effortless as possible, and we are honored to be a vehicle for an after-sales service experience that is equally as accessible and simplified.”

SightCall provides Hako Machines the ability to better assist customers and perform maintenance without going on-site, both shortening response times and providing an improved customer experience overall. Engineers can use the video calls to triage cases for severity or complexity, for example, enabling field-level maintenance to be more efficiently targeted. For simple troubleshooting issues, customers can be guided in real-time by Hako’s remote experts using the AR-powered visual support platform.

Among the features of SightCall are HD photo and video, AR annotations, document share and screen sharing functionality. Engineers can access the app by downloading it to their company phones, while the helpline will suggest it is used during remote technical calls to aid diagnosis. Starting this month, SightCall will be rolled out to all engineers as well as master techs, technical health and safety managers, technical support and training advisers, and workshop managers.

With SightCall, Hako Machines expects to increase its first-time fix rates, improve customer experiences, and empower training and mentoring programs, with senior members of staff joining a session to guide engineers. The platform will play a significant role amid pandemic-related field restrictions, and its long-term inclusion in Hako’s maintenance and repair infrastructure will result in more efficient resource usage for the company, including manpower.

“We needed a visual assistance solution that was going to help us engage and support customers in new and innovative ways. SightCall checked all the boxes for us,” said Sylvie Giangolini, Managing Director of Hako Machines Ltd. “Our industry-leading after-sales service needs to be as user-friendly as our machines. Now, we’ll be able to see what the customer can see with our own eyes, driving more rapid diagnostics and getting our equipment back up and running faster. Put simply, we know this technology is going to take us to another level.”

About Hako Machines

Founded in 1979 in the UK, Hako Machines Ltd is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and service providers of superior technology for indoor cleaning, outdoor cleaning which includes grounds and winter maintenance. Within the UK, the direct sales and service team support numerous customers across a broad spectrum of markets including healthcare, leisure, education, warehousing and logistics, as well as councils and outdoor contractors. For more information, visit www.hako.co.uk.

About SightCall

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With nearly 15 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. The company has offices in San Francisco (HQ), Austin, Boston, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Singapore. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.