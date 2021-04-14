Modernized Integrated Data Technology Platform, Artemetrx, Now Available to Proactively Manage Drug Costs and Clinical Outcomes

No more waiting for custom reports. No more pulling data from multiple sources. It’s there, at your fingertips, ready for you to take action. Recognize anomalies and opportunities before they become a million-dollar problem. Discover how Artemetrx transforms billions of claims records into actionable drug management insights for over 22 million integrated lives.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modernized health tech platform, Artemetrx, is now available for the unprecedented transformation of integrated data into meaningful strategies and proactive drug cost management for employers and managed care organizations (MCO).

Artemetrx is a proprietary platform developed by Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG), an EPIC company. It has been revolutionized to deliver unparalleled intelligence and line-of-sight into serious challenges perpetuating out-of-control drug costs and compromised patient outcomes.

“We’re rolling out this groundbreaking technological advancement, so plans immediately and continuously understand their most significant drug management opportunities and effortlessly manage against the overwhelming current of change in the pharmacy landscape,” said Michael Lonergan, RPh, President of PSG. “By leveraging the value of integrated data, PSG identifies $4.8 billion annually in actionable drug cost savings.”

Plans experienced an 18 percent increase in members utilizing at least one specialty drug (2017 to 2019), according to PSG’s 2020 State of Specialty Spend and Trend Report. The need to stay ahead of the curve in managing drug costs and care has never been so crucial.

Artemetrx empowers health plans and employers to do more and do it faster, with innovative features like:

Total cost of care analysis to support smart clinical strategies and stronger patient outcomes

Clinical rules engine powered by over 1,000 unique parameters to identify emerging fraud schemes and outlier prescribers/pharmacies before they become a million-dollar problem

Integrated pharmacy and medical data for greater transparency and significant insights into medical drug management

“Some of the most sophisticated health plans in the country are already using the completely modernized Artemetrx platform,” said Libby Johnson, Senior Vice President of Client Success, Clinical, and Analytics. “The MCO space is more competitive than ever. This health tech platform is setting plans apart and moving the needle for them with integrated insights.”

Discover how Artemetrx transforms billions of claims records into actionable drug management insights for over 22 million integrated lives.

https://www.psgconsults.com/discoverartemetrx

About PSG

Pharmaceutical Strategies Group, an EPIC company, relentlessly advocates for clients as they navigate complex and ever-changing drug cost management challenges. PSG’s innovative drug management solutions, including the proprietary data and analytics platform, Artemetrx, deliver actionable insights with exceptional financial and clinical value. PSG functions as a strategic partner through industry-leading intelligence and technologies to realize billions of dollars in drug cost savings for clients every year.