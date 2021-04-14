SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Eli Lilly & Company

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering transformative therapies to patients with neurological diseases, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) for the development and commercialization of alpha-synuclein targeted antibody therapies in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, SciNeuro has obtained an exclusive license to alpha-synuclein targeted antibodies developed by Lilly, within Greater China. Lilly will receive an upfront cash payment, in addition to downstream milestones and royalties on products developed and commercialized by SciNeuro. Lilly retains all rights outside Greater China.

“Approximately 3 million elderly people are currently affected by Parkinson’s disease in Greater China, creating a significant disease burden. There is a pressing need for new therapeutic options. We are pleased to be collaborating with SciNeuro, a company dedicated to the treatment of serious neurological diseases and focused on development within Greater China, to help address such needs,” said Michael Hutton, Ph.D., Vice President, Neurodegeneration Research, at Lilly.

“We are excited to establish this important collaboration with Lilly, an industry leader in neurological diseases. Alpha-synuclein is a promising target for neurodegenerative disease with robust evidence of human genetics and disease pathology, and it aligns well with SciNeuro’s strategic focus. Current therapies for Parkinson’s disease provide symptomatic relief, while alpha-synuclein targeted therapies, particularly given the differentiated features of the Lilly program, have the potential to slow or halt disease progression. They hold significant promise as a new treatment paradigm to improve the quality of life and management of Parkinson’s disease patients,” said Min Li, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SciNeuro.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is a leading neuromedicine company focused on elevating the standard of care for patients suffered from neurological diseases in China and around the world. Located in the major life sciences hubs of Shanghai and Philadelphia, SciNeuro is establishing a robust CNS product pipeline through internal innovation and global partnerships. To learn more, visit www.scineuro.com.