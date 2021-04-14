Securonix Announces ‘Bring Your Own Cloud’ Program with AWS

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by launching a ‘Bring your own cloud’ program and joining the AWS Marketplace Advantage program. The new efforts accelerate Securonix’s GTM collaboration with AWS, providing customers with deployment options that are aligned with their cloud strategies, data retention requirements and overall business needs.

The Securonix and AWS ‘Bring your own cloud’ program provides customers with the benefits of Securonix’s fully managed SaaS SIEM solution while allowing them to maintain ownership of their data. Securonix hosts the core SIEM application services on its AWS account, while the data ingestion, processing and storage is hosted on the customer’s AWS account. Securonix provides all operational configuration and management of the entire infrastructure. The benefits of this deployment model to customers include:

Complete Data Ownership : Customers maintain ownership of their data at all times as the data is collected, processed and stored in their own AWS environments.

: Customers maintain ownership of their data at all times as the data is collected, processed and stored in their own AWS environments. Transparent Cost Structure : Customers pay AWS directly for the compute and storage resources of their data pipeline. This model results in no unexpected markup costs.

: Customers pay AWS directly for the compute and storage resources of their data pipeline. This model results in no unexpected markup costs. AWS Spend Consolidation: Customers can apply their software spend to AWS spend commitments by leveraging AWS Marketplace. The customers’ workloads in their account on AWS will directly contribute to their AWS spend and still include the benefits of the Securonix SaaS SIEM offering.

“As organizations continue to expand their cloud footprint, they are looking for security solutions that are cloud-native and optimized for better protection, performance and cost,” said Tanuj Gulati, CTO, Securonix. “Too often, SOC teams rely on the same tools they used on-premises, which fail to deliver clear integration and visibility into multiple technology layers in the cloud. By expanding our collaboration with AWS, we are making it easier for more organizations to leverage Securonix and secure their ongoing cloud journeys with a solution that is built in the cloud, for the cloud.”

The AWS Marketplace Advantage GTM program offers sellers GTM support and GTM best practices to generate demand and drive awareness for their solutions and product listings in AWS Marketplace.

By joining this program, Securonix extends its existing relationship with AWS as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member. Securonix has achieved AWS Security Competency status and has several hundred successful deployments of the Securonix solution on AWS.

“The collaboration between Securonix and AWS is essential for mutual customers to realize the maximum benefits of adopting a SaaS solution,” said Kumar Chandramoulie, VP, Cyberdefense, Data and Threat Management, AmerisourceBergen. “We are excited to learn about the new deployment program and how it can help AmerisourceBergen with our cloud migration journey and security monitoring needs.”

“AWS is committed to supporting strategic AWS Partners like Securonix as they develop solutions for customers that optimize cost and maximize performance benefits,” said Kamlesh Talreja, General Manager, AWS Marketplace, AWS. “We look forward to the collaboration with Securonix to provide customers with a solution that provides greater value tailored to their individual data needs and takes advantage of the benefits afforded through AWS technologies and AWS GTM programs.”

