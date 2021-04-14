K Health, Blackstone Growth, Anthem to Partner on Technology Joint Venture to Advance More Affordable, High-Quality Healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K Health and funds managed by Blackstone Growth (“Blackstone Growth”) today announced the formation of Hydrogen Health, LLC to help create innovative, digital-first healthcare solutions. This joint venture is also backed by an investment from Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) and is an important step in seeking to help increase access to healthcare services and make healthcare more affordable for millions of people in the U.S.

Hydrogen Health will seek to lower healthcare costs by leveraging K Heath’s cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to bring digital-first healthcare to the employer and consumer markets. Hydrogen Health will seek to develop new tech-driven solutions for direct-to-consumer, direct-to-employer, and direct-to-insurers markets; and give users access to the spectrum of care – digital, virtual, and in-person. These solutions could be integrated across different types of health coverage to achieve more affordable, high-quality care.

Allon Bloch, CEO and co-founder of K Health, said, “ K Health has proven that we can give people access to really high-quality medicine remotely. This partnership with Anthem and Blackstone will help get K Health’s solutions into the hands of those who need them most, expanding upon our existing base of 4 million users and reducing costs in the healthcare system to make it work for all.”

Ram Jagannath, Global Head of Healthcare for Blackstone Growth and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, said, “ Like our partners, we have a shared vision for how technology can fundamentally disrupt traditional care delivery models and bend the overall cost curve in healthcare. We are thrilled to partner with Anthem, a leading health innovator, and K Health, a best-in-class digital health company, to help people in their healthcare journey. Our partnership is indicative of Blackstone’s ability to creatively work with key constituents across the healthcare ecosystem to enhance and improve access to innovative care and move the healthcare system into the future.”

Amy Mulderry, SVP and Chief Development Officer at Anthem said: “ Our stakeholders expect us to find innovative solutions to increase access to high-quality care, enhance the healthcare experience, and help lower costs. As part of this approach, we focus on investments and partnerships like this one that leverage exponential technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence; revolutionize industries; and profoundly affect our lives. We look forward to working with K Health and Blackstone Growth to redefine the future of healthcare.”

The investment follows a multi-year effort between Anthem and K Health that leverages K Health’s technology and aims to reduce avoidable healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. Hydrogen Health is meant to expand that impact at a broader scale to more people.

K Health’s CEO Allon Bloch will also serve as the CEO of Hydrogen Health. The agreement includes a put/call structure between Anthem and Blackstone. Financial terms of the joint venture are not being disclosed.

