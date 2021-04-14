Dr. Praeger’s Launches New Cauliflower Veggie Burger

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, the family owned and operated leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories for over 25 years, announces the latest addition to their famous line of veggie burgers – the Cauliflower Veggie Burger.

The Cauliflower Veggie Burger contains six different vegetables including cauliflower, zucchini and peas, and offers 9g of protein per serving. The new burgers are non-GMO, certified gluten-free, vegan, kosher and soy free and feature the same veggie-forward look and flavor profile that Dr. Praeger’s customers know and love.

In their continued mission to support local and sustainable agriculture, Dr. Praeger’s is donating a percentage of sales of the Cauliflower Burger to Farmers Against Hunger. Since 1996, Farmers Against Hunger has been working behind-the-scenes as a bridge between New Jersey’s agricultural sector and hunger relief organizations. Their mission is to reduce food waste, by helping farmers and wholesalers throughout New Jersey share their surplus product with those in need, and to reduce food insecurity by ensuring access to fresh and healthy produce for every family in New Jersey.

“Dr. Praeger’s is honored to partner with Farmers Against Hunger to support their efforts to create a more cooperative system that benefits local farmers, the New Jersey community, and the planet,” said Larry Praeger, CEO, Dr. Praeger’s.

“Farmers Against Hunger is excited to work with a brand that shares our organization’s values of supporting local New Jersey farmers and providing healthy food options to our community,” said Elyse Yerrapathruni, Director of Programming & Outreach, Farmers Against Hunger. “We look forward to continuing to educate and serve the local agricultural and lower income communities through our partnership with Dr. Praeger’s.”

Dr. Praeger’s Cauliflower Veggie Burger is available now and sold in packs of two four-ounce burgers for the price of $4.99. The new burger can be purchased online at shopdrpraegers.com and at retailers nationwide including Fresh Direct, Meijer, Wegmans, Publix and Kroger. The burger is available now at Whole Foods northeast locations and will be available at Whole Foods nationwide this summer.

About Dr. Praeger’s

For over 25 years, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has offered delicious and convenient frozen food options for the whole family. Founded by two heart surgeons determined to make healthy food easily accessible, the company remains family-owned and operated. Dr. Praeger’s is a leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kosher frozen food categories and has the #1 selling SKU, California Veggie Burger, at Whole Foods as well as a wide range of products including Veggie Burgers, Bowls, Cakes, Puffs and Hash Browns, sustainable Seafood items, kids Littles and more. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.

About Farmers Against Hunger

Since 1996, Farmers Against Hunger has been working behind-the-scenes as a bridge between New Jersey’s agricultural sector and hunger relief organizations. The organization aims to reduce food waste, by helping farmers and wholesalers throughout the state share their surplus produce with those in need, and to reduce food insecurity, by ensuring every family in New Jersey has access to fresh and healthy produce. Farmers Against Hunger helps farmers harvest surplus crops and distributes the crops, along with supplemental produce donations from grocery stores and wholesalers, among a network of New Jersey food banks, churches and other organizations working to feed their communities. For more information visit http://www.njagsociety.org/farmers-against-hunger.html.