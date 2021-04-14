Makers of Topricin Announce Strategic Partnership With National Cannabis and Hemp leader, Toast

RHINEBECK, N.Y. & ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topical BioMedics, Inc. today announced a new exclusive partnership with Aspen, CO born Toast, a national cannabis and hemp company. This partnership will introduce the wellness benefits of Full Spectrum Hemp CBD to customers of Topical BioMedics, who rely on Topricin, the company’s line of topical, homeopathic pain relief creams to help manage and treat their pain. Topricin is available in over 40,000 locations nationwide.

“Our goal is to continue providing cutting edge solutions for our customers. As the medical and scientific community explore new pain treatment methods and substantiate existing ones, we aim to be at the forefront to bring our customers high quality, safe, and natural pain relief options,” says Steven Spiegel, CEO at Topical BioMedics, Inc. “Currently, our scientific and medical board is particularly interested in the recent studies of voltage-gated ion channels and how quantum cellular signaling can help alleviate pain. Like with CBD, we expect exciting new discoveries, which can help our customers in the years to come. We selected Toast to be our exclusive partner given their extensive experience with the cannabis plant and their reputation for producing the highest quality products with unique formulations that consumers love.”

“At Toast we obsess over quality and are on a mission to create products that provide the therapeutic effect consumers seek from the cannabis plant. Today you can buy CBD everywhere - from your local gas station to a high-end department store - and consumers are understandably confused by the noise on the shelf. Not all products are of equal quality, and it is so important the consumer feels informed and able to differentiate. Topricin has been a trusted national leader in pain management for nearly 3 decades; we could not think of a better group to partner with to bring clarity and transparency about CBD to consumers while also exploring new and innovative ways to provide relief,” says Punit Seth, Co-Founder and CEO at Toast.

While the benefits of CBD to promote pain relief have not yet been approved by the FDA, ongoing medical and scientific research suggests that CBD may be effective in balancing mood, aiding sleep, resolving temporary anxiety and alleviating post workout pain. Topricin is encouraged by the research on the effects of CBD. Common afflictions for Topricin customers include chronic pain, arthritis, nerve pain, and Fibromyalgia.

The benefits of this new partnership include.

An opportunity for Topricin customers to learn more about CBD and its potential benefits

Ability for Topricin to provide high-quality, compliant CBD products from a trusted partner, Toast, for customers who wish to include CBD in their daily routine

A chance to introduce Toast to Topical BioMedic’s strong network of over 40,000 retail partners.

Complete research and development on how Toast CBD can complement Topricin’s existing topical, homeopathic portfolio

Topricin consumers can purchase the product by going to https://topricintoastcbd.com/ or www.WeToast.com.

About Topical BioMedics, Inc: Located in the scenic Hudson Valley about 100 miles north of New York City, Topical BioMedics was founded in Rhinebeck NY, in 1994. Topricin products can be found in 40,000 doors across the U.S. as well as topricin.com. You can also find Topricin products online at topricin.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, walgreens.com, target.com, and jet.com.

About Toast:

Born in Aspen, Toast is a national, BIPOC led Cannabis and Hemp Multi-State Brand. To Toast is to celebrate life in full spectrum. Toast consumers enjoy products across the full spectrum of cannabis and hemp during life’s celebratory moments. From birthdays and anniversaries to all the special moments in between, there is a Toast for that. True to its values, Toast is focused on creating a more inclusive and equitable environment within the cannabis and hemp industry and selects business partners who share its ethos.

Toast Cannabis products are expertly micro-dosed with THC, creating a unique mind-body experience ideally tuned for celebrating life's moments. Learn more at cannabis.wetoast.com. Toast Full Spectrum Hemp products deliver the full power of the plant cultivated with the highest quality standards. The products are formulated in the heart of the Colorado Rockies and triple tested for quality. Toast Hemp oil is certified USDA Organic. Toast Hemp products are available nationwide on www.WeToast.com.