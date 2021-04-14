Bennie and Betterment 401(k) Partner to Improve Financial Wellness

STAMFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bennie, an employee benefits platform helping companies create a healthier workplace, and Betterment 401(k), a technology-led 401(k) provider that makes saving for retirement easy, today announced a partnership to help employees gain control of their finances. The partnership allows employers to provide their employees with a simple, powerful platform of all benefits information and a better 401(k) plan. Companies can easily maintain their plan and help their employees prepare for retirement—all while keeping costs low.

Through this partnership, Bennie members will benefit from Betterment’s industry-leading 401(k) solution and wider suite of employee financial wellness tools, available through Bennie’s Marketplace beginning on April 13th. With its low fees, seamless onboarding process, and intuitive user experience for both employers and employees, the Betterment 401(k) is a high-quality and affordable retirement planning option for companies of all sizes.

“Despite the many challenges that businesses have faced over the past year, the one thing that has not changed is employers’ desire to ensure that their hardworking employees are financially well. That starts by being able to offer a great benefits package,” said Kristen Carlisle, General Manager of Betterment 401(k). “By partnering with leading platforms like Bennie, we can support those businesses by making high-quality retirement plans and employee benefits available and accessible to all.”

Built to deliver employee-focused benefits experiences, Bennie is an employee benefits solution empowering people with the access and understanding necessary to improve their lives. By offering strategic benefits and HR technology consulting and support, Bennie is not only bridging the gap between benefits and HR technology but also helping employers navigate the complexities of the benefits marketplace and select the right products and platforms for their needs. Bennie’s simple platform is a single hub for all employee benefits, making it easy for employers to manage benefits and for employees to access them.

"Betterment's 401(k) has an impressive suite of financial tools that complements Bennie’s focus," said Matt Straz, Founder & CEO at Bennie. "We are committed to providing our customers and their employees with the most innovative benefit solutions and Betterment is a leader in financial wellness programs. We are very excited to be working with the team at Betterment 401(k)."

Betterment 401(k) helps individuals make the most of their money and enables businesses to provide their employees with more than just a 401(k). By giving employees the ability to plan for retirement in full view of their other financial goals, Betterment helps companies make it easier for employees to make smart decisions for near- and long-term financial success. Employees with a Betterment 401(k) have access to personalized advice, managed accounts, tax-saving strategies and a choice of investment portfolios (including socially responsible options). In addition, they can take advantage of Betterment’s no-fee‡ checking and high-yield cash accounts, as well as additional retirement accounts like IRAs.

About Bennie

Bennie is the modern benefits platform for mid-sized companies. With an easy to use app and world-class brokerage services, Bennie is reimagining the entire benefits experience for employers and their employees. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with employees across the US, this successful, proven team of industry innovators & experts have come together from top benefits firms, technology startups, and insurance carriers to create a better benefits experience. Bennie is committed to not only helping companies create healthier workplaces, but also building a better world. 1% of the company’s equity has been pledged to supporting community and health-related causes, so as the company grows, so does the size and scope of our commitment. For more information, go to bennie.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter @BennieHealth.

About Betterment 401(k)

Betterment 401(k) is a 401(k) service built from the ground up with the needs of the modern employee in mind. It's selected by employers who want to offer their employees tailored and smart financial advice that will help them create a more secure future. Betterment 401(k) offering is powered by Betterment's proprietary, smart technology that automates and optimizes asset allocation to enhance financial wellness. As a fiduciary that is independent of the funds it invests in, Betterment believes that everyone has the fundamental right to expert financial advice. Headquartered in New York City and created by the largest independent robo-advisor, Betterment 401(k) is used by leading employers like Casper and Boxed. For more information, visit www.betterment.com/401k.