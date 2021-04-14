Kill Bill and Wovenware Announce Partnership to Streamline Payments Plugin Development

LONDON & SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kill Bill, the open-source billing and payment platform and Wovenware, provider of custom AI and software engineering solutions, have announced a partnership to streamline the development of new plugins for the Kill Bill open-source platform. The partnership enables companies to optimize the capabilities of the Kill Bill platform to better meet their customers’ payment needs.

As open-source software, Kill Bill is a unique solution in an industry saturated with proprietary SaaS billing offerings. The Kill Bill code is free, and its architecture is highly modularized, which gives users the freedom to customize it to their own business needs.

"Kill Bill's number-one strength is its ability to build your business logic on top of it with plugins to create a customized billing and payments solution," says co-founder Pierre Meyer. "It's important to have a resource for plugin development. Clients without in-house IT resources can work with Wovenware. The company is very familiar with Kill Bill, and its stellar reputation makes it a natural choice as our plugin partner."

"With a deep understanding of the innovative Kill Bill platform, Wovenware is ready to assist those interested in using Kill Bill as their billing solution," says Wovenware CEO and co-founder Christian Gonzalez. "We're pleased to solidify our relationship with Kill Bill and excited to help clients with plugins and other integrations so that they can quickly and efficiently leverage the power of the billing platform."

By designating Wovenware as the go-to vendor to configure, extend, and integrate Kill Bill with internal and third-party systems, Kill Bill users can shorten the inquiry process. Furthermore, by setting standardized development costs for plugin types, Wovenware has simplified the cost- analysis portion of evaluating Kill Bill.

As one of the first projects under the partnership, Wovenware has developed an open-source plugin that enables Kill Bill users to use Braintree as their payment processor for credit/debit cards, ACH, PayPal, Venmo, and many other payment methods. The plugin is available on Wovenware's page on GitHub (https://github.com/Wovenware/killbill-braintree).

About Kill Bill (killbill.io)

Kill Bill has been the leading open-source billing and payment platform for the past 10 years, helping online businesses avoid vendor lock-in with SaaS billing providers. Online businesses often place the heart of their business – its revenue – into the hands of third-party billing vendors, chaining themselves to their features and functionality and slowing their growth. Highly scalable and extensible, Kill Bill enables any type of online business, including SaaS and ecommerce, to optimize Kill Bill for their one-time or recurring billing needs. Organizations around the globe, from startups to public companies, trust Kill Bill to invoice billions every year. Visit them at killbill.io, or connect with them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Wovenware (wovenware.com)

Wovenware delivers customized AI, computer vision and other digital transformation solutions that create measurable value for customers. Through its nearshore capabilities, the company has become the partner of choice for organizations needing to re-engineer their systems and processes to increase profitability, boost user experience and seize new market opportunities. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, Wovenware partners with customers across North America and around the world. Visit the company at www.wovenware.com, or connect with it on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.