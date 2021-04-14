Emerson's Cloud-Hosted Software Helps Repsol to Boost Performance

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in digital transformation solutions, announced today it has successfully migrated the exploration data of Repsol, a global energy company, to the cloud. Cloud capabilities enable companies to securely store the data that powers vital analytics, helping optimize operations and achieve higher levels of performance.

Migration to the cloud proved to be a cost-effective alternative for Repsol, eliminating the need to invest in new hardware, and increasing collaboration, visualization capabilities, and performance for its exploration activities. During the three-month project, the team migrated Emerson’s E&P software suite and approximately 90 terabytes of data from Repsol’s on-premise locations in Houston and Madrid to the cloud.

After only one hour of onboarding, users were up and running, and benefitting from working in a cloud environment. Since completion of the project, Repsol has seen improved performance. Repsol’s globally distributed asset teams are making decisions and achieving results faster using the data, as well as collaborating more effectively across projects.

The movement to the cloud is part of the ambitious digitization program that Repsol is carrying out. Using Emerson’s optimized approach for migrating its software and data, the project was accomplished with no work disruption. Repsol geoscientists were able to leave work on Friday and return on Monday to a new environment, with no downtime or lost data.

“As one of our closest collaborative partners, we worked hand-in-hand with Repsol to perform a seamless migration from one environment to another,” said Steve Santy, president of E&P software at Emerson. “Our team has developed a customized approach specifically aimed at optimizing the migration of our solutions and our clients’ data to the cloud in a way that is transparent to users. Simply put, our tools and services make it fast and easy to migrate to the cloud, with minimal impact on users.”

The close partnership between Repsol and Emerson was a key factor in the success of the project.

For more information on Emerson’s E&P software, go to Emerson.com/Paradigm.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company, headquartered in Madrid, Spain. It employs 25,000 persons, has assets in 30 countries, and boasts 10 million customers. In December 2019, Repsol committed to becoming a net zero emissions company by 2050. Technology, digitalization, and the circular economy are the pillars that support the company in improving its efficiency, reducing emissions in all its businesses, and developing new solutions to fulfill the energy needs of society in the future. As established in the company’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, digitalization plays a key role in the organization thanks to aspects such as artificial intelligence, automation of operations, or the commitment to cloud solutions. For more information visit Repsol.com.