EasyPost and Elevate Launch Partnership to Offer Real-Time Delivery Analytics

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, a multi-carrier shipping solution for enterprise clients, and Elevate, a unified data platform, today announce their partnership. This technology-based partnership allows users to analyze their EasyPost shipment data at scale through Elevate’s out-of-the-box data solution.

Elevate's Parcel Visibility module, powered by EasyPost, unlocks delivery performance insights overnight. Users benefit from Elevate's prebuilt technology - there's no integration for the user to build or maintain. Data from EasyPost's Tracking API is currently available within Elevate's Parcel Visibility module, with additional features planned for the near future.

Josh Mayer, Co-Founder and CEO at Elevate, says, "The partnership between EasyPost and Elevate allows users to understand how carrier delivery performance impacts the overall fulfillment experience for their customers. We're excited about the immediate value that this partnership provides and the speed at which we can implement the insights for users."

Nathan Rucker, Vice President of Sales at EasyPost, says, “Impactful shipping data is a topic that is becoming increasingly popular among medium to large-sized shippers. By combining the power of EasyPost’s carrier tracking data and Elevate’s platform, shippers now have real-time visibility into their parcel supply chain and can make complex decisions on the fly.”

About EasyPost

EasyPost offers a Shipping API that solves complex logistics problems for online merchants, enabling the delivery of an online shopping experience that delights customers. Our best-in-class Shipping APIs provide end-to-end flexibility and more control over parcel shipping and logistics processes for eCommerce retailers, fulfillment centers, marketplaces, and enterprises. For more information, go to easypost.com.

About Elevate

Elevate is the retail industry's first analytics as a service offering that improves client performance via a modern data platform containing prebuilt, actionable insights developed by industry experts. The Elevate team handles all aspects of platform technology, from integration to ongoing support and product enhancement. Certified adapters with key supply chain technologies, such as EasyPost’s Shipping API, are ready to deploy in under a week. For more information, go to elevate.dev.