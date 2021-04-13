Green Tiger Markets Partners with SSY Futures Ltd

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Tiger Markets Pte Ltd. (GTM) today announced its partnership with SSY Futures Ltd to act as the exclusive broker to its leading-edge, over-the-counter electricity marketplace for Philippines and Singapore electricity forwards.

Green Tiger Markets is delighted to be working with SSY Futures Ltd, the leading brokerage for Asian electricity, to support Singapore and Philippine market participants in this fast-growing area. Green Tiger Markets is committed to bringing the benefits of an open derivatives marketplace to new and underserved markets.

John Knorring, CEO of Green Tiger Markets commented – “Green Tiger Markets is thrilled to partner with SSY Futures Ltd. We are confident that the combination of our innovative platform and SSY - Asia’s leading electricity broker - will not only accelerate the growth of both the Philippines and Singaporean energy markets, but will also have a meaningful, long-lasting impact on these economies.”

Head of SSY Energy Derivatives, James Whistler added – “SSY is delighted to be partnering with Green Tiger Markets to help the Philippines develop its electricity and wider energy markets. We strongly believe the ability to transact in a competitive and transparent marketplace will help participants effectively manage their risks and be of substantial value to the Philippine economy.”

About Green Tiger Markets

Green Tiger Markets Pte Ltd. (GTM) develops and operates a derivatives marketplace that facilitates the forward hedging of price risk on a financial basis. Marketplace participants buy or sell Forward contracts with other participants who have opposing price risk management needs.

GTM’s mission is to support the growth and development of new and underserved markets through transparency and price discovery. In support of this mission, GTM built an innovative and flexible proprietary platform that allows new products to be launched quickly and the market to be configured based on the needs of the market participants.

About SSY Futures Ltd

SSY Futures Ltd is one of the largest Dry Bulk and Freight derivatives brokerages in the World, with brokers in London, Singapore and Stamford. SSY Futures specialises in the steel complex and base metals derivatives as well as Forward Freight Agreements, with a new energy business targeting gas and power contracts. SSY Futures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simpson Spence Young.

About Simpson Spence Young

Established in 1880, Simpson Spence Young (SSY) is the world's largest independent shipbroker. Our 400 employees cover each major market including dry cargo chartering, tanker chartering, LNG chartering and projects, ship sale and purchase, chemical chartering, consultancy and research, futures and towage.

SSY has a global reach, with offices in London, Singapore, Houston, Shanghai, Stamford - USA, Sydney, Geneva, Bergen, Hong Kong, New York, Mumbai, Madrid, Oslo, Sao Paulo, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Vancouver, Dubai, Varna and Zug.