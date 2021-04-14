GenScript Biotech BV and IES Diagnostics Forge Distribution Agreement for SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Kit

LEIDEN, Netherlands & BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenScript Biotech (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology company, and IES Diagnostics, the Life Science division of IES Medical, a company based in Spain, announced they have signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution of the GenScript cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra.

The test measures the presence of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19 or receiving a vaccine. It is the only U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) serology test for neutralizing antibodies from recent and prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. The kit is also CE marked (Europe) and has received HSA provisional approval (Singapore), ANVISA in Brazil, ANMAT in Argentina and has recently received clearance from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the United Arab Emirates as a medical device.

"With this collaboration, IES Diagnostics and GenScript will join forces to serve the local community with our expertise and resources. Since the outbreak of the worldwide pandemic in 2020, our company has been committed to supporting the global community in fighting COVID-19 with a comprehensive portfolio to support therapeutics and vaccine research and development, and diagnostic tool development including the novel cPass kit," said Aaron Qian, the President of European Division of GenScript.

Hubert Thomassen, CEO of IES Medical, said, "We are honored to be working with GenScript, proud to provide the unique and highly innovative cPass kit to our society that will contribute decisively to the knowledge of the immune status and level of protection of both those who have suffered a SARS-CoV-2 infection and those citizens who have been or will be vaccinated. The cPass kit is an essential tool in the development of any therapy aimed at combating this pandemic and in the development of an international immunity passport that allows our society to resume a normal social and economic life."

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform. The company’s operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products, and services for over 100,000 customers.

For more information visit http://www.genscript.com.

About IES Diagnostics

IES Diagnostics is the LifeScience division of IES Medical. IES Medical has its headquarters in Bilbao and offices in Madrid and Barcelona. The company directly serves clients all over the Iberian peninsula. IES Medical has a long-standing reputation for providing innovative products that contribute to improving the health of society in the areas of Emergency Medicine, Woundcare, Respiratory, and Diagnostics. The overall objective of IES Medical is to provide innovation for better care,

For more information visit https://www.iesmedical.es/.