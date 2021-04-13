FabFitFun Launches Fully Customizable Shopping Experience for Members

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FabFitFun, the leading lifestyle membership for women, today announced the next evolution in its membership with additional personalization options that will allow its members to create a fully customized shopping experience. Beginning with the summer season, current and new FabFitFun Annual Members will be able to choose every item they’ll receive from each choice category based on personal preferences. Seasonal Members will also have the opportunity to customize one additional product in their assortment.

The company additionally rolled out a “swap for credit” option allowing members to forgo their seasonal box and use the credit to choose from thousands of products from FabFitFun’s ecommerce shopping options. Annual and Seasonal members will receive a credit in the amount of their membership to shop thousands of items in FabFitFun’s various seasonal sales.

“We do not believe that one box fits all. We are all unique individuals and we’re all looking for different products to serve our personal choices at different times in our lives,” said Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of FabFitFun. “Our needs and our wants change day to day, season to season. With the fully customizable box and swap for credit features, we’re able to best serve our diverse membership and they’re able to create a membership experience that is truly unique to them.”

These additional personalization options are made possible by FabFitFun’s ongoing investments in and innovations in its fulfillment center. Recent innovations include the implementation of SmartSKU and customized pick-to-light technologies, which allow for the rapid intake and high pick productivity that comes with highly customized orders.

“The infrastructure advancements made at our FulFillment Center will allow us to deliver unlimited customizations on our subscription box. What started as one curation for thousands of members in 2013 could now be well over a million, customized for each individual member of our community,” said Michael Broukhim, Co-Founder and CEO. “We hope to provide an unparalleled shopping experience to our community members, and these innovations will be integral to our business model as we continue to scale.”

The Fully Customizable Box and Swap for Credit will be available to members beginning with its Summer 2021 season launching at the end of April.

About FabFitFun:

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership and shopping experience whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, exclusive digital content, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.