Dr. Brent Moelleken Featured on Impact Podcast

Trailblazing Beverly Hills plastic and reconstructive surgeon Brent Moelleken, MD is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian.

Regarded as one of the nation’s leading and most innovative plastic surgeons, Brent Moelleken, M.D. is double board-certified. He trained and studied at Harvard University, Yale University, UCSF, and UCLA. Dr. Moelleken is one of only three specialty-trained surgeons in the world to complete the year-long Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship at UCLA. He also maintains a prestigious F.A.C.S. degree. Known for innovative patient-friendly treatments, he is a member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon.

Dr. Moelleken has helped pioneer a variety of revolutionary signature techniques. Applying his expertise, he has also developed the 360 Facelift, Hybrid Tummy Tuck, and LUSIC Cheeklift. Dr. Moelleken teaches residents and fellows through his academic affiliation with UCLA and the Division of Plastic Surgery and is active in numerous charities, including his own About Face Surgical Foundation and has performed volunteer surgery for Veterans at the West LA Veterans Hospital for many years.

“It was a great honor to have my good friend Dr. Brent on to discuss the latest innovations in aesthetic and reconstructive medicine,” said Shegerian. “Dr. Brent is a true visionary in his field, pioneering techniques that are setting a new bar for patient care. It was a fascinating and eye-opening interview that we’re excited for our audience to experience.”

“It was a great experience being interviewed by John Shegerian for the Impact Podcast,” said Dr. Moelleken. “I’m thankful that the show provided a voice for me to share new and innovative procedures such as the Hybrid Tummy Tuck. I’m hoping that as more patients become aware of it, there will be fewer hip to hip tummy tucks needed.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast.

