eSecLending Chooses SatuitCRM

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satuit Technologies, Inc., a global leader in asset management software solutions, is pleased to announce eSecLending, a market leader in securities lending, has chosen SatuitCRM for their firm’s customer relationship management needs.

eSecLending has offices in Boston, London, and in the current environment, many employees working from home. The client service team and the business development team were looking for a system to easily access and share data.

eSecLending also wanted a solution aligned with the specific needs of their company and the challenges of managing complex institutional relationships. “We appreciated working with the Satuit team to configure a customized CRM system for a very niche company,” said Dante Malvini, Senior Vice President, Client Relationship Management.

eSecLending welcomed the ease of use as well as the ease of implementation of SatuitCRM. The drag and drop form designer makes it easy to further customize as their needs evolve.

“We are very excited to have eSecLending join the expanding group of Satuit users who work in specialist verticals within the asset management industry,” said Karen Maguire, Satuit/s CEO, and head of sales.

ABOUT ESECLENDING

eSecLending is an independent third-party securities lending agent that delivers client-tailored securities lending solutions to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns, greater transparency, and stronger alignment of interests when compared to traditional, pool-based lending programs.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of CRM, reporting, and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.