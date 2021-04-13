Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report 2020-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is poised to grow by $ 597.40 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the initiatives taken by governments and non-profit organizations and the effectiveness of IUDs.
The report on the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, EUROGINE SL, Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Mylan NV, Pregna International Ltd., Prosan International BV, and The Cooper Companies Inc.
Also, the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
