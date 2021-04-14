Deenova Wins First Private Contract in Spain for Hospital Centro de Andalucía de Lucena

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deenova announced today that its unrivalled market momentum unceasingly expands to Spain´s private hospital market, with its first award for won by Deenova in cooperation with Algalasa at Hospital Centro de Andalucía at Lucena, Cordoba, part of the new health enterprise Amaveca Salud.

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of the Deenova Board of Directors stated:

“I am happy to see the first results of the Deenova´s cooperation with our partnership with Algalasa in such a short period of time, and together with our prior award at Bellvitge University Hospital in Barcelona to demonstrate once again Deenova´s unique scalability in hospitals ranging from 100 to 2.000 beds, with the installation of the ACCED and ASTUS mechatronic medication solutions in 2022.”

Jose Luis Temes, M.D., Algalasa’s President and former Sub-secretary of Health at Spain Ministry of Health, Director of National Health Service in Spain, and Managing Director of multiple Spanish hospitals, including Foundation Jimenez Diaz, Hospital La Paz, and Hospital Queen Sofia, added: “This milestone was possible thanks to the hospital owners understanding of the importance of closing the loop of the medication, from prescripti<on to patient administration, and the unique Deenova’s technology. Centro de Andalucía in Lucena will be a reference in patient safety, staff satisfaction, quality and efficiency of pharmacy processes.”

Hospital Centro de Andalucía de Lucena is located in the Andalucian city of Lucena in Cordoba. With 350 employees serving up to 200 beds, including surgery, a diagnostic area, analysis, a day hospital and physiotherapy, among other services. Its innovative new construction has been equipped with all kinds of details, such as domotic rooms, and patient entertainment systems (tablets, televisions, etc).

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.