RubrYc Therapeutics Announces a Research Collaboration and License Option Agreement With Zai Labs

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotherapeutics company developing epitope selective therapies, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and license option agreement with Zai Labs, Inc. for the use of RubrYc’s Meso-scale Engineered Molecules (MEMs) platform, to identify monoclonal antibodies with enhanced biological function for an undisclosed oncology target.

Under the terms of the agreement RubrYc and Zai Labs will collaborate to identify product candidates using RubrYc’s Discovery Engine, which leverages machine learning and structural data to identify antibodies that bind to subdominant epitopes and exhibit differentiated activity. Upon exercise of the license option Zai Labs would have exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize product(s) of the Research Collaboration.

RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc. will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive future research, development and commercialization milestones on a per candidate basis, along with royalties on world-wide net sales of each product. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dr. Isaac Bright, CEO, said, “We are excited that Zai Labs has selected the RubrYc Discovery Engine as part of its efforts to identify biotherapeutics against challenging oncology targets. We look forward to collaborating with Zai Labs to accelerate their research by identifying epitope-specific antibodies with differentiated modes of action. Zai Labs’ oncology expertise complements our interest in bringing novel therapeutics with breakthrough potential to patients in need.”

About RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc.

RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company applying proprietary machine-learning and computational biology solutions to discover epitope-selective mono and bispecific antibodies. Inspired by recent advances in molecular library synthesis, massively parallel screening and computing, RubrYc is forging a new path for information-driven discovery of therapeutic antibodies. RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc. leverages the MEMs Discovery Engine technology to rapidly identify large numbers of antibodies with unique binding properties against validated and challenging targets. RubrYc spun out of HealthTell, Inc. in 2018 to advance discovery of biotherapeutics, and to partner with top-tier pharmaceutical companies that share our mission to expand therapeutic options and improve outcomes for cancer patients. RubrYc is backed by institutional investors, including Third Point Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Vital Venture Capital, and Hayan Health Networks. The Company is based in San Carlos, California.

For more information, visit www.rubryc.com.