Trivie® Supercharges Remote Meetings With New Microsoft® Teams Integration

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trivie, a science-based learning platform that helps employees retain training information through AI and gamification, has announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams gives employees a consolidated productivity experience and has quickly become a hub for learning, with knowledge being transferred through chats, meetings, and other applications. The integration brings a new level of usability and gamification to remote work environments, making meetings more interactive and highly engaging.

“To better support hybrid workforces, companies need to integrate with centralized tools where employees spend the most time, keeping learning and communication balanced,” said Lawrence Schwartz, CEO of Trivie. “When our customers use tools such as Microsoft Teams combined with Trivie to communicate their initiatives, we see 74% higher engagement than through traditional channels such as email,” Schwartz added.

The introduction of Trivie into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem makes it easier for organizations to empower their people to know what they’re supposed to know. Employees can engage with quizzes, intelligent boosters, interactive discussions, and in-app resources, all right from within Microsoft Teams. Coupled with social learning features like leaderboards and challenges, meetings take on a whole new level of interaction and accountability inside of Microsoft Teams.

“Collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams have become critical to our employees’ workflows. This integration with Trivie brings our learning initiatives one step closer to our people, making learning more accessible, engaging, and effective,” said John Soma, Director of Training at Prime Therapeutics.

