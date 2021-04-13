Keystone Property Group’s Mixed-Use Revisioning of The Curtis as a Life Sciences Hub is Cemented by Imvax Inc. Expansion

The Curtis, focused on life sciences, is a 12-floor, 912,245-square-foot building located in Philadelphia, PA (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical-stage biotechnology firm Imvax Inc. has extended and expanded its lease with Keystone Property Group at the landmark former publishing house The Curtis, further validating the mission-critical features of The Curtis for life science companies, and positioning Imvax for its next phase of growth.

Imvax, which already utilizes 15,699 square feet, will add 21,066 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space in its quest to create a world-class manufacturing and lab facility. Scheer Partners represented Imvax and Keystone. The additional space will be ready for Imvax by the end of 2021.

Keystone also announced the addition of Vivodyne, a technology platform company developing a new biopharma discovery pipeline for therapeutics based on lab-engineered human tissues. Vivodyne will move into a 6,320-square-foot commercial setting that meets its bespoke design criteria.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), the clinical stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for rare diseases, will occupy space on the eighth floor. Its initial focus in ophthalmology prompted AGTC’s move to The Curtis so it could be closer to Wills Eye Hospital.

In October, Keystone will deliver INQ Labs at The Curtis, the market’s only self-contained, furnished lab suites offering office and lab space combinations from 3,500 square feet to 6,000 square feet.

“The Curtis is creating a scientific community and an ecosystem where life sciences companies can locate and thrive,” says Keystone’s Founder and CEO Bill Glazer. “The building proves that companies, no matter where they are in the business cycle, can be accommodated there.”

Keystone purchased the 12-floor, 912,245-square-foot building in 2014 and revitalized it with a ground-floor streetscape and building atrium, the conversion of existing office space to residential units, and the conversion of former printing press space to wet lab space for life sciences companies.

The Curtis offers features including: oversized ceiling heights and vibration-resistant floors, fresh air intakes, dual power supply, backup emergency power, loading and freight elevators, and venting chases. Additional amenities include a tenant meeting and lounge suite called The Post, a 300-space parking garage, a childcare center, high-end restaurant, 24-hour access card and on-site security.

For leasing opportunities contact Jake Fruncillo at 610-382-5233 or jfruncillo@keystonepropertygroup.com.

