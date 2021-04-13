Keysight’s Power Device Testing Solution Selected by Semipower to Accelerate Development of Next Generation Semiconductors

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Semipower Electronic Technology, a high-tech enterprise specialized in R&D and sales of semiconductor power devices, has selected Keysight’s power device testing solutions, to accelerate and promote the development of next-generation semiconductors.

Semipower 's power device testing application center, a comprehensive testing center for power device testing capabilities, has been recognized by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). Offering third-party testing qualification, the center is critical to promoting the development of the third-generation semiconductor industry. Leveraging Keysight’s power device testing solution, the center offers a test platform for third-generation semiconductor devices to ensure performance and reliably speed market introduction.

"We are pleased to work with Semipower to accelerate and promote the development of next-generation semiconductors," said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy solutions. “Keysight is committed to innovation in the field of power semiconductor test and for we work closely with key partners to provide powerful test tools in conjunction with advances of industry critical technology waves.”

Semipower chose Keysight's PD1500A dynamic power device analyzer / double pulse tester to deliver repeatable, reliable measurements of wide bandgap semiconductors. The off-the-shelf measurement solution enables faster time-to-market by providing quick and reliable results, while ensuring a safe test environment.

"Since the establishment of Xi'an Power Device Testing Application Center, Keysight has provided us with effective and continuous technical support for 10 years. From the initial test system to the latest dynamic test system, Keysight helps us improve and enhance the third generation of semiconductor testing research by continuously optimizing the system,” stated Mr. Luo Yi, president of Semipower. “Joining forces with Keysight has enabled Semipower to promote our understanding and research of third-generation semiconductor devices and create a better platform for application including new energy vehicles for contribution.”

