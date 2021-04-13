Seeds Partners With AllianceBernstein to Expand Values-Aligned Portfolio Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seeds, a financial technology firm that empowers financial advisors to offer their clients a more intentional and personalized investing experience, has partnered with AllianceBernstein (AB) to further its efforts toward offering multi-asset-class, values-aligned portfolios to financial advisors. Through the partnership, advisors on the Seeds platform will gain access to a wider range of investment options to meet their clients’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-based investing objectives.

The AB partnership is the second major collaboration announced by Seeds in recent weeks, following its integration with JUST Capital to deliver comprehensive and actionable insights into ESG-based investor portfolios. Advisors on the Seeds platform will benefit from AB’s longstanding reputation of delivering quality investment management solutions and its track record of corporate social responsibility.

Seeds users will initially gain access to AB’s Municipal Impact Portfolio, a separately managed account strategy, with plans to add additional ESG-focused strategies throughout the year. Seeds will present AB strategies as part of diversified portfolio proposals that more comprehensively reflect investor values and financial goals. Through the Seeds platform, advisors can assess investor needs and preferences through a simple diagnostic process, then present a holistic allocation that can fully replace traditional portfolios. With Municipal Impact, Seeds can now offer tax-free bond exposure with real-world impact.

“AllianceBernstein is at the leading edge of the industry in offering sustainable approaches for the sake of both values alignment and returns,” said Seeds co-founder and CEO Zach Conway. “By partnering with AB, we’re able to offer a more complete asset allocation so investors don’t need to forsake values for particular asset class exposure.”

“We are happy to engage and collaborate with Seeds in the thoughtful and rigorous construction of municipal portfolios that look to address environmental and social disparities for historically excluded communities,” said Eric Glass, Portfolio Manager—Fixed Income Impact Strategies at AllianceBernstein.

ESG issues remain in focus for investors amid the ongoing global pandemic, emerging climate disasters, and social justice issues. The Municipal Impact offering was designed to generate income for investors while maximizing the social and environmental impact of investing dollars, giving investors an opportunity to take meaningful action. Each account holds a diversified group of tax-exempt bonds across municipal sectors and geographies, with the proceeds servicing affordable housing and public transportation projects, for example.

By incorporating the Municipal Impact strategy within Seeds’ portfolio proposals, advisors can not only offer clients a more diversified allocation but present a more complete and compelling impact story within the portal experience. A total portfolio is assessed an overall “Seeds Score,” and clients can go deeper by viewing the specific impact of municipal bond holdings as well as the taxable fixed income and equity allocations.

“Advisors have this amazing opportunity to reveal to clients that their hard-earned dollars can not only meet investment objectives but influence better outcomes for people and the planet,” said Seeds Head of Product and COO Kristen O’Grady. “Seeds empowers advisors to engage in deeper and better-informed discussions with their clients, and adding AB’s expertise and impact will make it even easier to do so.”

About Seeds

Launched in 2019, Seeds is a leading financial technology firm that empowers advisors to offer clients a more intentional, purposeful, and personalized investing experience. Through Seeds’ client experience platform, advisors can understand investor profiles, assess holdings for financial and ESG risks, present tailored portfolio solutions, and continually engage. In tandem with the technology experience, Seeds acts as sub-advisor to RIAs. To learn more, please visit www.seedsinvestor.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.