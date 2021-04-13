Visionary Software Company Zudy Announce Innovative Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zudy® announced an innovative multi-year partnership with The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Through this strategic technology agreement, Zudy will enable the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to enhance and build new systems, modernize operations, and participate as an active partner for continuous improvement. Additionally, Zudy will brand Hard Rock Stadium’s club and suite level.

Zudy using Vinyl, a unique low-code / no-code declarative application development platform, will enable the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to quickly adapt to the ever-changing business environment where safe access is of the upmost importance. The focus of this initiative will include game day credentialing, inventory management, staff administration, facility access application and workflows.

“We are excited to partner with Zudy on this relationship that will help transform our organization,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls. “Drawing upon their 30 years of global enterprise experience will be invaluable to our business.”

“Zudy is delighted to assist the Miami Dolphins as they gear up for the future of sports and entertainment. Achieving aggressive goals for continuous modernization and fan safety is critical in today’s environment,” said Zudy Founder and COO Trish Kennedy. “With our revolutionary technology and expert resources based in Miami’s Tech Hub, we are well positioned to deliver immediate solutions for all areas of the Dolphin’s business.”

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, IT Central, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code no-code application development platforms, easily works with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Veeva and many more… Deploy enterprise grade apps in a week. All Zudy Apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train and augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/Zudy.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium. The global entertainment destination has played host to world-class sporting and entertainment events during its $775 million renovation, including Super Bowl LIV, The Miami Open, College Football Championships, international soccer events, Jazz in the Gardens and Rolling Loud.