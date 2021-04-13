UT Southwestern Medical Center Campus Dining Implements Agilysys Point of Sale Solution Suite

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Campus has implemented the Agilysys InfoGenesis ecosystem of modern cloud-native SaaS POS solutions for its campus dining including InfoGenesis POS, IG Buy self-service kiosks, IG OnDemand mobile ordering and payment, and Agilysys Pay for secure payment processing.

The University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center is one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, integrating pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution's faculty includes many distinguished members, including six who have been awarded Nobel Prizes since 1985. Located in Dallas, Texas, the center has over 18,000 employees and 2,445 faculty, and over 2.7 million outpatient visits per year. UT Southwestern is the largest medical school in the University of Texas System and the state of Texas.

When electing to replace their existing campus POS systems, UTSW looked to their successful established relationships with Sodexo and Agilysys to leverage the solutions and relationships currently in use in their Healthcare cafeterias. With the added challenges presented by the pandemic, they also needed to expand beyond traditional POS by adding contactless self-service F&B ordering and payment options. Agilysys stood out with a comprehensive proven SaaS product set that included the InfoGenesis SaaS POS system complemented by innovative, modern cloud-native self-service ordering and payment options: IG Buy and IG OnDemand, bolstered by Agilysys’ continuing commitment to robust and ongoing product R&D.

“UTSW Medical Center is excited to expand our relationship with Agilysys,” said Rick Stewart, ARG Operations manager at UTSW. “Their ability to provide the flexible, industry-leading POS solutions we need to meet our requirements across all of our dining services while protecting the health and safety of our campus students, faculty and guests is a winning combination.”

"Sodexo, UTSW and Agilysys are growing our strong collaboration, and we are thrilled to add their campus dining sites to our existing relationship,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS solutions are uniquely positioned to address the range of deployment options that UTSW demands.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow RIT to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG OnDemand is a cloud-native SaaS contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device; a mobile phone, tablet or laptop, enabling the guest to take control of their experience. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

IG Buy is a cloud-native SaaS kiosk-based self-service order and payment system that offers an intuitive customer-facing order and pay experience. Guests can select, scan, or weigh menu items, process payments (via credit card, gift card or payroll deduction) and print receipts using a simple interface. The solution allows for simple deployment and management while improving order accuracy and enhancing guest satisfaction.

Agilysys Pay Complete a secure payment processing solution that provides access to validated P2PE, EMV payment gateways. With Agilysys Pay customers can secure guest confidence and reduce risk of data loss, by providing maximum credit card protection with the support of payment terminals for every scenario, including counter-service, mobile and signature capture.

