Arkema Chooses Dotmatics as R&D Digitalization Partner

BISHOP’S STORTFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dotmatics Ltd, a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, today announced it has been selected by Arkema, a global leader in speciality materials, as its informatics partner in an R&D digitalization project. Implementing Dotmatics’ unified electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) across Arkema’s research sites in France, the agreement covers 800 users and will run over 5 years.

At a time when the Chemical Industry is transforming R&D through digitalizing laboratory workflows, the agreement supports Arkema’s project to modernize access to R&D data and reduce design times for new products. The objective is to ensure digital continuity of all experimental data, thus allowing for faster innovation of chemicals and materials driven by statistics, calculation and modelling, and artificial intelligence.

Dotmatics will equip Arkema scientists with a complete ELN solution including experiment capture, entity registration and sample tracking, data retrieval, and full data analytics. The unified platform will accommodate the diversity of Arkema’s workflow across synthetic chemistry, formulation and polymers allowing researchers to trace, share, secure and exploit all their R&D data internally and will facilitate collaboration with external partners.

Steve Gallagher, CEO of Dotmatics, commented: “With our shared spirit of collaboration, we are delighted to have been chosen as a partner to implement their R&D digitalization project and we welcome Arkema to the Dotmatics community of global scientific organizations.

Implementing Dotmatics’ ELN will allow Arkema researchers to leverage valuable corporate R&D data. Web-based rapid capture, search and retrieval of data combined with advanced analytics will support global shared decision-making: empowering scientists to innovate.”

Gérard Guilpain, Scientific Director of Digitalization of R&D at Arkema, commented: “The ELN is a fundamental digital building block for processing experimental results generated in our laboratories. We are happy to have selected Dotmatics, which will allow us to modernize our work approaches and use a cloud infrastructure as a space for digital continuity to gain value more rapidly from the Group’s research data.”

For further information on Dotmatics, please visit www.dotmatics.com