Minnesota Department of Transportation Leverages Iteris’ ClearMobility Cloud for Improved Statewide Mobility

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has launched the first statewide deployment of Iteris’ newly expanded ClearGuide™ software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which is now integrated with the Intelligent Roadway Information System (IRIS) open-source advanced traffic management system (ATMS). ClearGuide’s integration with IRIS is enabled by the ClearMobility™ Cloud, Iteris’ open-architecture cloud framework for smart mobility infrastructure management.

With this new deployment, the ClearMobility Cloud’s standardized data architecture enables ClearGuide to seamlessly provide real-time travel-time data to IRIS for the automatic update of variable message signs (VMS) through work zones across Minnesota, as well as overlay VMSs on ClearGuide’s real-time maps. MnDOT has been leveraging Iteris analytics services since 2013 and ClearGuide’s powerful transportation performance measures capabilities since adding ClearGuide in 2019, including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate bottlenecks and congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major Minnesota roadways.

The ClearMobility Cloud’s mobility data management engine, application programming interface (API) framework and microservices ecosystem provide standardized data ingestion, cleansing and analytics, as well as authentication and security for each component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform. The ClearMobility Platform includes market-leading software applications, smart sensors, and cloud-enabled managed services that complement the company’s specialized consulting and advisory services.

Integrations with other third-party systems are planned for future ClearMobility Cloud releases. Additionally, subsequent releases of the ClearMobility Cloud will provide further capabilities to support Iteris’ growing portfolio of process virtualization offers, as well as enhance the company’s smart mobility infrastructure management solutions for various commercial sectors.

“It is our privilege to support MnDOT’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the traveling public, with this new integration between Iteris’ ClearGuide solution and the IRIS ATMS,” said Scott Perley, vice president, Application & Cloud Solutions at Iteris. “Enabled by Iteris’ ClearMobility Cloud, MnDOT will now be able to leverage the seamless two-way flow of real-time traffic information between the systems to be disseminated via VMSs throughout the state, and ultimately make Minnesota’s roads safer and more efficient.”

Over 50 government agencies, municipalities and commercial entities, including Transport Canada, Florida DOT, Minnesota DOT, Utah DOT, Virginia DOT, South Carolina DOT, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, and cities like Irvine, CA and Round Rock, TX, use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris’ ClearGuide mobility intelligence and performance measurement solution to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the deployment of the project and benefits and impacts of our ClearGuide solution and ClearMobility platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).