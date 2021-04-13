Credorax Partners with Hostinger to Provide Smart Acquiring Services, Facilitate Cross-Border Payments

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading smart payments provider and merchant acquiring bank, Credorax, and Lithuania-based leading web hosting provider and internet domain registrar, Hostinger, announced a partnership that will enable Hostinger to accept and process cross-border payments globally in more than 120 currencies and facilitate convenient and simple payment requests. Hostinger joins Credorax’s impressive roster of leading web hosting services and digital SaaS partners, including SEMRush and NordVPN.

Hostinger will have access to Credorax’s tailor-made acquiring solution including smooth onboarding, approval rate optimisation and analysis, FX conversion optimisation, and proactive 24/7 merchant account monitoring. The web hosting provider will also benefit from Credorax’s 3DSecure solution, ensuring compliance with the PSD2 requirements for Strong Consumer Authentication. This is in addition to Credorax’s telecom-grade (99.999%) availability for processing payments, designed to maximise business growth and enhance operational processes. Credorax’s services will enable Hostinger to accept and process cross-border payments in over 120 currencies, including Indian rupee and South African rand.

“We’re excited to partner with web hosting provider, Hostinger, and expand our footprint in Lithuania, a region that continues to grow as a hub for fintech,” said Igal Rotem, CEO of Credorax. “Using our services, Hostinger will be able to accept and process payments in widely and thinly traded currencies alike -- including those from the Asia and Africa regions – allowing them to cater to their entire customer base, confident they can accept the local currencies. As we build our own presence in the region, we look forward helping Hostinger grow and provide their services globally.”

The ability to accept cross-border payments is essential to any e-commerce business. B2B cross-border payments are expected to grow 30% from 2020 to 2022. As companies turn to digitalising their businesses, it is vital they find a payment provider with the ability to process and accept more exotic currencies for customers outside the European Union and other dominant countries.

“Credorax’s capabilities in streamlining the payments process made it the clear choice for us when looking for an acquiring partner,” said Daugirdas Jankus, CMO of Hostinger. “We strive to provide our customers with as easy and frictionless an experience as possible when setting up their online presence. It was important that we find a payment provider that enables us to accept payments seamlessly and in local currencies, to eliminate any barriers to our services. We look forward to working with Credorax, a partner we can count on to support us as we grow and evolve our payment solutions.”

About Credorax

Credorax is a smart payments provider and fully licensed merchant acquiring bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni-channel payments. Our gateway technology, SourceTM, has been developed in-house to provide a streamlined payment experience so smart and secure, that merchants can reach their full business potential simply by better managing their payments. Credorax merchants can accept more than one hundred cards and local payment methods and get paid in their currency of choice. Our merchants also enjoy best-in-class approval rate optimisation, advanced anti-fraud protection, business intelligence and a host of other value-added services and products adding up to a payments experience unlike any other. To learn more, contact us at grow@credorax.com or visit www.credorax.com.