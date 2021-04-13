Infinity BiologiX (IBX) Awarded CDC Contract to Sequence Variants of COVID-19 Virus and Assist in Global Public Health Response

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Infinity BiologiX (“IBX”), a next-generation central laboratory, announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Genomic Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 Variants”, to provide genomic sequencing and new variant identification of samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

IBX will sequence the viral genomes of random, de-identified samples in the US that test positive in the course of providing molecular diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 for providers and patients. IBX will provide the CDC with completed whole viral sequences in order to aid the CDC in its large-scale longitudinal genomic survey of the virus. The CDC’s survey expects to provide baseline information for national and state-level surveillance, identify new variants, and ultimately improve the public health response in the US.

“Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus first discovered outside of the United States in regions such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa have now been identified in the US, and IBX is honored to be among a select group of companies that the CDC tasked with this critical next step in the pandemic response.“ said Robin Grimwood, CEO at IBX. "IBX has the analytical expertise in genomics, as well as extensive COVID-19 testing data which we hope will aid in controlling this deadly virus.”

IBX launched its COVID-19 saliva-test in May, after receiving FDA emergency use authorization. It was the first test to utilize saliva as the primary biomaterial for SARS-CoV-2, and IBX subsequently became the first company to offer an at-home collection with this approach, to date IBX has performed almost 7 million diagnostic tests across its 2 sites in NJ (Piscataway) and MN (Oakdale).

About Infinity BiologiX

Infinity BiologiX (IBX) is a market-disrupting next-generation central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020. For more information, visit www.ibx.bio.