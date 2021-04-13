Granite Announces Wholesale Agreement with Spectrum Business

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and governmental agencies throughout North America, today announced a wholesale agreement with Spectrum Business® to deliver competitive local telephone services, which benefit Granite’s customer base, over Spectrum’s advanced broadband network.

Granite, known for customer-driven solutions that help small and medium businesses (SMBs), government agencies and Fortune 100 companies grow, said the agreement was a win for customers that need cost-competitive, local telephone services for mission-critical operations – including sales, service, payments, specialty, fire and emergency lines.

The wholesale agreement enables Granite to deliver voice services to customers using Spectrum’s advanced communications network. Spectrum Business is a part of Charter Communications Inc., a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, mobile and voice services.

Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite Telecommunications LLC, released the following statement:

“Granite delivers unmatched customer service, and our ability to quickly and seamlessly connect customer locations across multiple states brings competition and value to the marketplace.

“We are excited to work with a national telecommunications provider like Spectrum Business, which understands the important role local phone services play for business customers looking to grow and maintain price stability. In markets served by Spectrum Business, Granite has strengthened its ability to deliver affordable communications products, tailored to fit our customers’ diverse needs.”

Keith Dardis, Senior Vice President, SMB & Residential Sales for Charter, released the following statement:

“This new agreement will enable Granite to continue to help its customers grow by offering them access to reliable and cost-effective voice services powered by our advanced broadband network. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Granite to meet and exceed our mutual customers’ expectations.”

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advanced business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, wireless POTS, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and more. Granite employs more than 2,300 people at its Quincy MA headquarters and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.