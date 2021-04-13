The Presidio Group Advises on Sale of The Suburban Collection: Largest Number of Franchises Sold to Date in a Strategic Transaction

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), the leading investment bank specializing in retail automotive and related M&A transactions, exclusively advised The Suburban Collection on the sale of its 56 dealership franchises to Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD). The Suburban Collection is the 12th largest privately-owned dealership group in the U.S. based on revenue.

“A tradition is carried on when like-minded professionals work together to ensure a vision is continually realized,” said David T. Fischer, chairman of Suburban Collection Holdings. “This new partnership will ensure our customers are served like never before and our team members are afforded new opportunities for growth and advancement.”

“The Presidio Group was a careful steward of our requirements for matching us with the best buyer, Lithia Motors, to take our dealerships to the next level for growth,” said David Fischer Jr., president and CEO of The Suburban Collection. “It was incredibly important to us that the new owner maintained our culture and took care of our 2,250 team members. I am honored to continue to lead The Suburban Collection team, backed by the enhanced technology, selection and financing options Lithia brings with its ownership.”

“The Lithia team appreciated the opportunity to once again work with the professionals at Presidio to gain such an outstanding footprint in the mid-west and the important Michigan market,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors and Driveway’s president and CEO. “Presidio truly understands the dynamics of these complex transactions, including the needs of each party.”

He added: “The leadership at The Suburban Collection is exceptional and has operated this award-winning, family-owned business for more than 70 years. We look forward to adding The Suburban Collection’s team members to our family and working with David Fischer Jr. and his team.”

Based in southeastern Michigan and founded by the Fischer family in 1948, The Suburban Collection has been a pillar of the region, growing from one dealership to 56 dealership franchises across 34 locations and supporting the communities in which it operates, including through significant contributions to local charities.

With tenured leadership and a significant percentage of long-term team members, The Suburban Collection sells one out of every 10 vehicles purchased in southeastern Michigan and is the 12th largest privately owned dealership group in the U.S. based on revenue, and among the largest concentration of dealership assets. While the majority of its dealerships sell one of the traditional “Big Three” Detroit brands, three of its dealerships, including a Ford franchise and two Cadillac franchises, are ranked among the top 10 by volume in the U.S. The Suburban Collection also includes luxury and ultra-luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti.

“Working with the Fischer family to sell its outstanding collection of dealerships was an honor,” said Brodie Cobb, founder and CEO of The Presidio Group. “The family wanted to diversify its holdings, and we were pleased to help them take a significant step towards realizing that goal.”

“The Fischer family’s businesses represented a great opportunity in the Michigan market, and we were pleased that Lithia recognized that,” said George Karolis, president of The Presidio Group. “Demand for dealerships is exceptionally strong and is expected to remain robust throughout 2021.”

Presidio has closed 14 transactions since March 2020 including more than 100 dealership franchises for a total of more than $3 billion. Among them was the sale of Park Place Dealerships to Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest dealership transactions in history.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive M&A advisory services to The Suburban Collection through its wholly owned investment bank, Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

Stephen Dietrich and Sarah Seedig of Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Lithia. Edward Dawda of Dadwa Mann served as legal counsel to The Suburban Collection.

About The Suburban Collection:

Founded in 1948 and based in Troy, Michigan, The Suburban Collection is Michigan’s largest privately held automotive group and the 12th largest in the country based on revenue. Today, The Suburban Collection encompasses 56 dealership franchises across 34 locations, including state-of-the-art collision centers, accessories distribution centers, fleet management and retrofitting services throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit: www.SuburbanCollection.com

The Presidio Group LLC was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively closed more than 200 transactions for over $13 billion. It also publishes Presidio’s Where the Rubber Meets the Road, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape and the automotive retail M&A environment. The Presidio Group is based in San Francisco, CA. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.