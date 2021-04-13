Great Clips Brings Back Interactive “Legendhairy Lineup” Campaign to Celebrate the Greatest #HockeyHair Styles of Players in the National Hockey League

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips®, the Official Hair Salon of the NHL, today announced the return of “Legendhairy Lineup,” an interactive campaign that spotlights and celebrates the best #HockeyHair styles of players across the National Hockey League.

From April 12 through June 6, fans can visit www.NHL.com/HockeyHair to build a weekly fantasy lineup featuring six current and past NHL stars that best represent each week’s distinct hairstyle category. By submitting their lineups throughout the campaign, fans will be entered for a chance to win prizes, including free haircuts for a year from Great Clips, $150 gift cards from NHLShop.com for NHL merchandise, and the grand prize of a VIP experience at a 2022 NHL® event.

Legendhairy Lineup kicks off with fans selecting their lineup for “Basic Bros,” choosing from current NHL star players such as Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals), Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Charlie Coyle (Boston Bruins), as well as renowned NHL alumni goaltenders Patrick Roy and Andy Moog. Additional #HockeyHair categories with hockey stars and icons from all eras will launch each Monday for eight consecutive weeks, including Slickback Salads (Week 2), Top Fades (Week 3), High & Tights (Week 4), Magic Mullets (Week 5), Mane Men (Week 6), Best Flow (Week 7) and All-Time Greats (Week 8).

Each week, fans can also share their Legendhairy Lineup selections on social media using #HockeyHair.

The world’s largest salon brand, with more than 4,400 salons across the U.S. and Canada, will also bring the campaign to life through in-salon signage and across Great Clips social media channels. Additionally, the Legendhairy Lineup campaign will be promoted on live game broadcasts on NHL Network™ and NHL.com leading up to the 2021 Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

“We’re thrilled to give fans another opportunity to join the conversation surrounding some of the most celebrated and iconic hockey hair styles and player flows the League has ever seen,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “Through our partnership with the NHL, Great Clips is continually evaluating opportunities that connect with our customers’ interests and passion points to enhance their hockey fandom leading up to and throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Great Clips announced a multiyear partnership with the NHL, NHLPA and NHL Alumni Association in April 2019. Through the partnership, Great Clips is the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and receives brand exposure during all U.S. and Canada Stanley Cup® Playoffs game broadcasts and at tentpole NHL events, including NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™ and the NHL Gaming World Championship™.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,100 independent franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 35,000 stylists. Great Clips salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In®, ReadyNext™ text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken™, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viaplay in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 21 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About the NHL Alumni Association

The NHL Alumni Association, established in 1999, is a charitable organization in Canada and the US that serves as a passionate advocate devoted to bettering the lives of its members (all former NHL Players). The NHL Alumni Association exemplifies this commitment to its members in many different ways including financial assistance, commercializing players’ rights, emotional support, physical care, post playing career transition and family aid all in furtherance of its efforts to ‘Honour the Past’. Since its inception, the NHL Alumni Association has acted as a liaison with its local chapters and has become the largest membership association for retired professional hockey players.

The Alumni logo is a trademark of the NHL Alumni Association. © NHL Alumni Association 2021. All Rights Reserved.