Workato Launches Strategic Collaboration With UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato, the leading and fastest-growing integration-led automation platform, today announced it has joined the UKG Partner Network. This collaborative ecosystem of solution providers works with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, to help organizations create a more seamless technology experience for their people.

HR teams utilizing UKG Pro (formerly UltiPro) can take advantage of Workato’s no-code platform to create and power workflow automations across their entire HR technology software stack. This highly efficient approach eliminates manual administrative work, freeing up HR teams to focus on more strategic priorities, without the need for development or IT resources.

Building on UKG’s native integration capabilities, Workato’s unified automation platform enables UKG Pro customers to quickly create integrations across thousands of additional business applications with pre-built connectors. Benefits include:

Get more work done in collaboration platforms: Enable employees to resolve common HR requests through messaging or chatbots in the collaboration platforms where they already communicate; activate referral bots that alert employees to job openings within the company, ensuring a robust talent pipeline through quality employee referrals and internal candidates.

Enable employees to resolve common HR requests through messaging or chatbots in the collaboration platforms where they already communicate; activate referral bots that alert employees to job openings within the company, ensuring a robust talent pipeline through quality employee referrals and internal candidates. Accelerate requests outside of HR’s hands: Automate triggering events to kickstart critical processes that originate with HR but depend on other departments, such as the provisioning of a new hire’s device and system resources with IT as soon as the job offer is accepted.

Automate triggering events to kickstart critical processes that originate with HR but depend on other departments, such as the provisioning of a new hire’s device and system resources with IT as soon as the job offer is accepted. Reinforce compliance best practices: Improve data visibility and data sharing between UKG Pro and a variety of audit and record keeping systems outside the HR technology stack, while reducing security risk by updating employee system access credentials when needed.

“As the app landscape continues to grow, harnessing the power of Workato and UKG will help more organizations connect and automate between systems that employees use every day, creating a better technology experience for all,” said Markus Zirn, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Workato. “A great technology experience is a core pillar of a great employee experience. Our technology partnership together will accelerate these capabilities for businesses of all sizes and across all industries.”

“UKG’s intelligent solutions help to put HCM and workforce management at the center of business operations, creating great experiences during the moments that matter most for employees, managers, and leaders,” said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Partner Network at UKG. “Extending UKG’s extensive integrative capabilities with technology partners like Workato aligns with our mission of creating the most connected work experiences possible.”

Delivering seamless and connected experiences for employee operations has never been more important. As businesses increasingly embrace a distributed workforce and work to elevate the experience of frontline employees, ensuring a smooth introduction can significantly improve employee engagement long term. Research from Glassdoor discovered a strong onboarding process can improve new hire retention by 82 percent, and productivity by over 70 percent.

To learn more about how Workato and UKG are partnering to help businesses implement strategic HR process automations, visit https://marketplace.ukg.com/en-US/apps/328525/workato.

About Workato

Workato is the leading Integration-led Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world’s top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media: