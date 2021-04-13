Vouched and Verisart Partner to Provide Peace of Mind for NFT Artists, Investors

SEATTLE & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power to the Beeple, and to every other artist, collector, and investor working to expand the boundaries of fine art by bringing works tied to nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to the mainstream.

Vouched and Verisart today announced an industry-first partnership to apply Vouched’s unique digital identity verification technology to Verisart’s first-of-its-kind blockchain certification platform for digital artists and collectors. The partnership is a significant step forward for the NFT art industry, which has recently seen spikes in interest after a piece created by artist Beeple sold for $69.3 million, a new record for purely digital work.

“The rise of NFTs demonstrates that virtually everything in our known history can be adapted to a digital future, from healthcare to banking to real estate, and now fine art,” said John Baird, Co-Founder, and CEO of Vouched. “Identity verification is absolutely foundational to every element of this ongoing digital revolution. We are excited to work with Verisart to bring Vouched’s unmatched AI technology to the world of NFT art, helping to unleash creativity for artists and enable more confident investing for collectors.”

Vouched’s identity verification platform will be used as part of Verisart’s new patent-pending global standard for digital art certification, enabling creators, collectors, and dealers to easily create digital certificates registered on the blockchain.

“While there may be a lot of hype around the NFT art market right now, it highlights an important advancement that is here to stay and will continue to reshape how we create, authenticate and value those creations moving forward,” said Robert Norton, CEO of Verisart. “Verisart is pioneering the capability to apply blockchain to certification in the art and collectibles market. We support creativity by facilitating trusted transactions and empowering artists to establish their careers and legacies, regardless of what their works sell for.”

Starting immediately, artists can create secure certificates of authenticity for their NFTs on Verisart using Vouched’s platform by using their ID and Vouched’s facial recognition tools to ensure they are who they say they are. The same process is being utilized for collectors on Verisart to verify purchaser identity, creating an extra layer of security for both the artist and the buyer.

About Vouched

Vouched is proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 450 government-issued identity documents, including driver’s licenses, passports, and permanent resident cards, in 50+ countries, Vouched helps banks, gig and sharing companies, and hospital and healthcare providers verify and onboard users to provide access to life’s most critical services instantly.

About Verisart

Verisart is an award-winning certification service enabling artists, galleries, and collectors to create certificates of authenticity securely registered on the blockchain. Founded in 2015 as the first company to apply blockchain to certification in the art and collectibles market, Verisart has pioneered a new patent-pending global standard for certification. Over 20,000 artworks have been certified on the platform by more than 5000 artists including Shepard Fairey, Ai Weiwei, Jules De Balincourt, Penny Slinger, and Derek Boshier.