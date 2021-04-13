Strive Health Partners With NextGate to Support Whole-Patient Kidney Care

DENVER & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, today announced a strategic partnership with NextGate, the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, to support Strive’s whole-patient solution for kidney disease populations with accurate, consistent patient identification.

Utilizing NextGate’s market-leading Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to unify and match the right data to the right individual, Strive’s clinical team of Kidney Heroes™ will have access to comprehensive, reliable high-quality data and analysis of its thousands of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients.

Healthcare providers and payors rely on Strive Health’s comprehensive kidney care model of predictive analytics and high-touch care teams to slow disease progression, reduce hospitalizations, engage patients, and improve quality of life. The addition of cloud-based patient identification technology from NextGate will support Strive with a complete and accurate view of patient data across the continuum to effectively identify gaps in care, avoid acute events, and ensure the right interventions at the right time. The EMPI will also impact Strive’s ability to effectively track its 15,000 kidney patients across six states for population health analytics and quality reporting under value-based care arrangements.

“Strive's mission is to provide the best tech-enabled, high-touch care for chronic and end stage kidney disease patients. Partnering with NextGate, a trusted industry leader, is crucial to elevating our technology to provide quality whole-person care for patients,” says Sarah Morgan, Data Engineering Lead at Strive Health. “We went through a lengthy vendor review process and were thrilled by the options and value-add that NextGate offers.”

Kidney care in the U.S. has historically been fragmented, and patients have not always experienced the well-orchestrated and personalized care they deserve. Today, CKD affects an estimated 37 million Americans and approximately 90% don’t know they have it. The partnership between NextGate and Strive will serve to deliver a fully connected and de-duplicated kidney care data experience that promotes care quality and operational efficiency, while supporting patients throughout every step of the kidney care journey.

“Consistently connecting the right data to the right individual is a critical requirement in today's digitized healthcare environment to positively influence outcomes and the patient experience,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. “We applaud Strive Health for prioritizing patient identification as the basis for data integrity and personalized care delivery.”

About NextGate

With over 200 customers in nine countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 350 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the national leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's model uses a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services to form an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.