Flexiti Signs Agreement with Point S Canada to Offer 0% Interest1 Financing at 850 Tire Retailers Across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexiti Financial Inc. (“Flexiti”), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, announced today that Unimax Ltd. (“Unimax”), the largest network of tire retailers and distributors in Canada, has signed an agreement to offer its 0% interest financing1 solution through its retail division, Point S Canada.

Point S Canada includes over 850 stores in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and the Atlantic provinces under their seven retail banners: Point S, Point S City, Otobox, V1 Tire and Auto Services, Prestige Tire, Max Plus Tires, and Méga Pneu. Unimax’s retail stores can sign up to offer Flexiti’s omni-channel financing solution, which is currently available at point-s.ca, otobox.ca, and v1auto.ca. Customers can apply for a FlexitiCard® in-store or online, the paperless application takes minutes to complete, and upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

“Since 1979, we have aimed to be the leader in the tire and auto service industry in Canada,” said Patrick Lavoie, Vice-President, Marketing & Communications at Point S Canada. “One of the ways we can stay competitive is by offering our customers a great experience with top service and prices. With Flexiti’s financing options, we are able to offer our customers a seamless checkout experience and more ways to pay.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Point S Canada and its retail banners into the Flexiti Network,” said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. “With Point S Canada’s network of 850 locations franchisees across Canada, we are excited to offer our cardholders even more options when it comes to shopping for exceptional products with affordable, flexible financing solutions.”

1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About Unimax

For over 40 years, Unimax has been one of the largest tire distribution networks in Canada, with over three million tires sold annually. Active in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and the four Atlantic provinces, Unimax and its partners operate more than 70 distribution centres across the country. Unimax is proud to be one of Canada’s best-managed companies.

About Point S Canada

Point S Canada is the country’s largest network of independent retailers offering consumer and commercial tires, auto services, auto glass, and accessories. Today, it counts more than 850 stores. Point S Canada includes banners such as Point S, Point S City, V1, Otobox, Prestige Tire, Méga Pneu, and Max Plus Tires located in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Point S Canada is proud to be one of Canada’s best-managed companies.

About Flexiti

Flexiti is one of Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lenders, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy-now-pay-later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard®, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at nearly 6,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Staples, Sleep Country, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's growth, driven by its financing platform, is recognized as market leading. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, and 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500TM. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, 6th in The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies, 3rd on the 2020 Growth List and 6th and 39th on Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and Fast 500TM, respectively. Flexiti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO).

For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

