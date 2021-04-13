iQmetrix Welcomes Two Retail Technology Innovators to Its Partner Ecosystem

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQmetrix teams up with Smart Access’ location-aware employee training system and Savi’s retail video analytics platform

iQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has welcomed two technology innovators to its extensive partner ecosystem. iQmetrix clients can now leverage the Smart Access mobile performance support platform, as well as Savi’s retail video analytics platform.

The Smart Access solution enables rapid creation and delivery of job-specific training and product content to frontline workers. It allows telecom retailers to train store associates quickly, effectively, and at scale. Bite-sized content is delivered to employees’ mobile devices via QR codes and near-field communication (NFC) technology embedded throughout the store and back office. This technology delivers on-the-spot training that is tailored to an associate’s work situation and can be consumed in seconds. Smart Access accelerates associates’ journey to productivity, helping retailers adapt operations quickly so they can compete at the pace of modern retail.

“Telecom retail workers are critical to delivering a seamless customer experience. The Smart Access mobile performance support platform enables consistent, high-quality service from the frontline with training that’s 40 times faster than traditional learning systems,” said Tim Regnier, CEO of Smart Access. “Our location-aware technology is a powerful addition to iQmetrix’s partner network and supports telecom retail operations to be more agile, efficient, and productive.”

Fast-growing startup Savi is the second partner iQmetrix has recently joined forces with. This video analytics platform offers time-saving insight into a store’s retail operations and how to increase profits and minimize losses.

With Savi’s system, cloud-based video data is aggregated and visualized in real-time reporting dashboards. These dashboards surface anomalies and trends, pointing management towards efficiency gains or loss prevention. Whether looking at traffic flows or analyzing employee behavior, store operators can answer questions in a matter of minutes that previously would have taken hours. Typical results are a 10-20% improvement in profitability and incalculable time savings, according to Savi.

Brock Weeks, CEO of Savi, said, “As retail continues to evolve, we are excited about partnering with iQmetrix to empower retailers and their teams to answer questions quickly. This enables them to know which behaviors and tools are driving increased sales and customer service scores and which are causing loss, helping them grow and thrive into the future.”

The iQmetrix partner ecosystem is constantly expanding, helping its clients’ businesses grow in efficiencies and revenue. Joanne Helm, Vice President of Partner Management at iQmetrix, added: “We launched our partner ecosystem to enable our customers to work seamlessly with vendors that complement our software. Adding services like a mobile performance support platform and a video analytics platform is key to providing clients with tools to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix’s intelligent retail management software is designed to power the telecom industry. Our software is built around enabling telecom retailers to deliver a buy-anywhere strategy through multi-channel inventory management and digital retail solutions; make data-driven decisions using powerful reporting; and unify storefronts and digital channels for a consistent customer experience. For 20 years, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Visit www.iQmetrix.com.

About Smart Access

Smart Access’ location-aware mobile support platform equips retailers to train and reskill frontline workers faster. With training embedded on the store and warehouse floor, we accelerate speed to competency for frontline workers, reducing onboarding time and equipping retailers to reskill workers rapidly as operations shift. Retail leaders can create and distribute learning content to the frontline in days, and measure learning effectiveness with real-time analytics. Learn more at www.smartaccess.io.

About Savi

Savi’s software platform is built to provide the hospitality and retail industry more insight with less pain. Our cloud-based platform does this by answering operators’ questions around what is driving results in their physical locations by applying AI to video surveillance to gather customer traffic and service trends, combined with transaction and labor data. This allows operators to quickly know not only the results they are achieving, but also the behaviors driving those results. Learn more at getsavi.com.