Guidewire Software Announces Promotion of PartnerConnect Consulting Partner

TOKYO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that MKDF has been promoted to PartnerConnect Consulting Select partner. The PartnerConnect Consulting partner program includes three relationship tiers: Select, Advantage, and Global Premier. The tiers are designed to recognize partners based on achievements and contributions such as insurance industry expertise, the number of Guidewire certified employees, and the achievement of specializations.

MKDF, based in Japan, specializes in the use of Guidewire products, establishing relationships with a diverse group of clienteles, ranging from tier 1 to direct insurers, to assist in various projects including the maintenance, development, and upgrade process of PolicyCenter and ClaimCenter.

“We congratulate MKDF on its well-deserved promotion within our PartnerConnect program and are grateful for the contributions they have made to our business,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with MKDF and continue to work with them to help our mutual customers navigate what’s next to innovate and drive the P&C insurance industry forward.”

About MKDF

MKDF focuses on the development of various systems by utilizing our staff with advanced technological background and personnel from partners who endorse our corporate beliefs in Japan. Our advantage is in the integrated work processes consisting of consultation to system development, maintenance, and inspection, covering from upstream to downstream.

Recently, more domestic companies have shifted from independently developing products to adopting versatile global products. We have contributed to the streamlining businesses by being one of the first to obtain knowledge of global products in the P&C insurance market, by engaging numerous localization projects for the Japanese market and bridging global manufacturers with domestic companies.

To learn more, please visit https://www.mk-df.com/en/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 11,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:

@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.