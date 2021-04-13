Tetra Tech Wins $36 Million USACE Flood Risk Reduction Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded Tetra Tech a six-year, multiple-award contract to assess and manage flood risks, reduce coastal erosion, and restore ecosystems.

Tetra Tech engineers, biologists, and planners will perform site characterization studies, conduct biological surveys, and develop engineering designs to improve the resilience of navigation channels and shorelines. Using predictive modeling and advanced analytics, our team will design innovative structural and non-structural resilient infrastructure solutions, such as living shorelines and sustainable marshes and wetlands to reduce impacts from storm events.

“The increased severity of storm events and rising sea levels in coastal regions has placed additional stress on our coastal infrastructure,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech looks forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support the USACE in reducing flood risks and promoting resilient infrastructure.”

