Veritone Extends Agreement with Audacy, Bringing In-Depth, AI-Powered Analytics to Dynamic Audio Content

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that it has extended its agreement with Audacy (NYSE: ETM), a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio.

Formerly known as Entercom, Audacy was one of the earliest adopters of Veritone Discovery, the AI-powered content search and analysis application that enables Audacy to ingest, index, organize and analyze its unstructured media to provide in-depth analytics visibility into their content performance and meet the demands of their brands, advertisers and other stakeholders. With Veritone Discovery, Audacy is also able to rapidly visualize and correlate advertising efficacy for over 230 stations in 47 markets nationwide.

“Veritone’s AI solutions have deepened our analytic capabilities and what we’re able to offer our clients and partners,” said Bob Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer at Audacy. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Veritone, as together we continue to unlock the power of audio.”

The agreement will also allow Audacy to leverage the recent updates to Veritone Discovery. These include new Earned Media monitoring features, expanded audience data analytics, updated reporting customization features with AI engines that will continue to learn and scale to drive Audacy’s next period of growth as an organization.

“Audacy is an innovative, leading media conglomerate that is truly on the cutting edge of the industry,” said Drew Hilles, Senior Vice President at Veritone. “We are currently processing over two million hours of Audacy content annually, and we are honored to extend our long-standing relationship with Audacy to help drive the next phase of their growth with our AI solutions.”

For more information on Veritone Discovery, please visit: https://www.veritone.com/applications/essentials/.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, and has offices in Costa Mesa, California, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Audacy

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), soon to be Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD), is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

